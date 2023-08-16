Compassionate bail granted for fleeing driver to attend funeral

Mitchell Joseph Rolfe says he has no desire to run away from his uncle’s funeral. (File photo)

A prisoner has been granted compassionate bail to attend his uncle’s funeral with a judge saying denying such requests can cause more trauma to those who are incarcerated.

Mitchell Joseph Rolfe admitted several charges including fleeing police, dangerous driving and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared in the Levin District Court on Wednesday.

His lawyer Lucy Postlewaight also advanced a compassionate bail application so Rolfe could attend his uncle’s funeral on Friday.

Rolfe appeared via audiovisual link from Manawatū Prison. The court heard his uncle had been a “father figure” in his life, particularly after he was put into the care of Oranga Tamariki at the age of 14.

His parents divorced and, although he went to live with his father for some time, Rolfe spent more than four years in state care.

He told the court his mother had remained in contact and was a “constant support”, and she was prepared to escort him to and from prison for the funeral.

Postlewaight acknowledged Rolfe’s offending and previous history made it difficult to advance the application, but Judge Jill Moss said despite that, she was prepared to grant it.

She said Rolfe was first sentenced as an adult in 2020 when he was 17-years-old.

He was now facing “nasty” charges that included “extraordinarily dangerous” driving on July 31, 2023 involving a stolen Mazda Atenza he was given.

He was spotted driving dangerously and while forbidden on Aotea Quay in Wellington.

He fled police and was later seen driving recklessly on the Kāpiti Expressway and Taylor’s Rd and State Highway 1 in Ōtaki.

STUFF Te Pae Oranga is designed to stop people ending up in the justice system.

Despite police turning on their lights and sirens, he refused to stop.

When he was finally arrested, police found meth and a knife in the vehicle.

Addressing Rolfe, Moss offered him a chance to convince her he would stick to the rules if she granted his application.

He said he wanted to spend just one day together with his family at the service and knew running away would only cause “more damage” and add time to any sentence he was yet to receive.

“I have no feelings of wanting to run away.”

Moss said she would take it “personally” if he skipped off, but missing a whānau member’s death could add “trauma to detention and sentencing”.

“This is a personal agreement you and I have.”

She suggested support organisations he could reach out to in regard to his background in state care, and noted the significance of a previous ADHD diagnosis, “assuming for one moment that fits the profile of the crazy and terrifying events on 31 July”.

Rolfe’s leave would come with conditions such as no alcohol and drugs, no driving and sticking with his mother at all times.

He would reappear for sentencing in November, and had additional charges that would go to a case review in October.