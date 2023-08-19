‘Gone Fishing’ killings: Stephen Stone speaks out ahead of possible appeal of murder convictions

The media called him a “stone cold killer”, but the truth about Stephen Stone is a bit more complicated than that. (First published June 2018)

A man found guilty of two murders and a rape after one of New Zealand’s most notorious cold cases is asking to be released on bail, ahead of a legal fight to overturn his decades-old convictions.

Stephen Stone was jailed for life in 1999, after being found guilty of the murders of Deane Fuller-Sandys and Leah Stephens. Fuller-Sandys and Stephens had gone missing within a week of each other 10 years earlier.

Stone was also found guilty of the sexual violation of Stephens.

The Court of Appeal confirmed on Wednesday that a six-day hearing into Stone’s case is scheduled for August next year.

In a statement through his legal team, Stone said: “It has taken a very long time to get here, but it is good to finally have a date for my appeal. I've wasted 25 years of my life in prison for two murders I am innocent of.”

According to submissions filed to the Court of Appeal, Stone’s lawyers will argue procedural blunders, including a failure to grant Stone legal aid for his appeal bid, effectively denied him his right to an appeal back in 1999. They will also argue fresh evidence that has come to light since, which means Stone’s conviction should be overturned.

The three Court of Appeal judges will consider Stone’s “leave to appeal” before moving on to the detailed evidence and arguments.

Stone said: “Knowing that I was not able to appeal because I could not get legal aid makes me angry, but at least now things are moving forward.

“The whole case is a made-up fantasy. When people see the way this corrupt case against us happened, it should rock the justice system. It's about time."

Stone was convicted of the murders of the two young Aucklanders after a complex and controversial cold-case investigation, the subject of the 2018 Stuff/RNZ podcast series Gone Fishing.

For almost a decade, Fuller-Sandys, a tyre-fitter, had been presumed to have drowned while fishing alone at Whatipu, on the wild West Auckland coast.

Supplied Deane Fuller-Sandys, who went missing in August 1989. The case wasn’t treated as a murder until almost a decade later.

There was no apparent connection between his August 1989 disappearance and that of Leah Stephens, an Auckland sex-worker last seen on Upper Queen Street in the same month.

Stephens’ body was found in a West Auckland forest three years later, but that murder investigation soon hit a brick wall. Then, in the late 1990s, a police investigation tied the two cases together.

During Stone’s trial, the jury heard that he killed Fuller-Sandys on the instructions of associate Gail Maney, because she believed Fuller-Sandys had burgled her West Auckland flat. According to the Crown, Stone raped and killed Stephens five days later because she had witnessed Fuller-Sandys’ killing and Stone feared she would tell police.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Leah Stephens, who was taken from an Auckland street in August 1989, and whose body was found three years later.

Stone has consistently said he is innocent, apart from a brief period during his incarceration when he made a confession in the hope of earning parole. He later recanted.

Gail Maney, who was found guilty of Fuller-Sandys’ murder alongside Stone, has consistently denied any involvement, saying she never met her supposed victim. She still believes Fuller-Sandys drowned while fishing. Maney served 15 years in jail, and is currently on life parole. Two other people were found guilty of lesser charges relating to the death of Fuller-Sandys.

Investigator Tim McKinnel, who has been working with Stone’s lawyers Annabel Maxwell-Scott and Sam Geller, said: “The offences which Stephen Stone was found guilty of relied almost exclusively on the evidence of four witnesses. Two of those witnesses have now recanted, and said that their evidence was a lie and none of the events they described in court ever happened.”

He said this meant Stone’s convictions now rely almost entirely on the evidence of two other key witnesses, both of whom have permanent name suppression.

Abigail Dougherty Whatipu beach, Auckland, where Deane Fuller-Sandys said he was going fishing, before he disappeared in August 1989.

The problem with relying on these two men, McKinnel said , is that their evidence is “extraordinary in respect of its inconsistency, and at times ridiculousness. They invented murderers and murder scenes and told, on our count, more than 15 different versions of what happened.”

McKinnel said: “Stephen has spent a quarter-century in prison and witnesses are starting to die. One of the four witnesses on which these convictions originally rested has recently passed away. That brings home the importance of getting on with this case, so justice can be done.”

Supplied/Stuff Stephen Stone pictured outside court in 1999.

McKinnel said now that Stone has a hearing set down, in which his right to appeal will be decided and if granted, will begin immediately, “he’s very keen to apply for bail. He has spent a substantial portion of his adult life in prison, and he's keen to get out and get on with his life – and also be able to contribute meaningfully to his appeal.”

The hearing will see the court decide whether Stone’s right to appeal will be granted or refused.

“It’s all to play for at the moment,” McKinnell said.

Crown Law, which advises the government on legal affairs, said it was unable to comment as the case was before the court.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Gail Maney has spent 15 years in jail for the murder of Deane Fuller-Sandys. The jury heard that she ordered a hit from Stephen Stone, but she says she never even met her supposed victim.

McKinnel is also working with lawyers for Maney in the hope of appealing her related murder conviction.

He said procedurally “it's a little complicated” because Maney had already appealed her conviction unsuccessfully in 2005. However, there is potential for the 2005 appeal decision itself to be challenged.

He said although Stone and Maney’s paths to appeal might differ, both rested on the same fundamental facts: “Their position has always been the same – that these things never happened.”