'It was a clusterf...': 1080 blackmailer Jeremy Kerr speaks about infamous baby formula hoax for first time

Jeremy Kerr appears for sentencing at the High Court at Auckland.

Jeremy Kerr’s decision to send letters threatening to poison baby formula with 1080 caused shockwaves here and overseas. The public panicked, it presented a serious problem for New Zealand’s biggest international trade partner, cost the country an estimated $37m and even saw the prime minister slam it as “ecoterrorism”. Now, Kerr says he wasn’t in his right mind. Tony Wall reports.

A pensioner potters around in his home by the sea, like any other person whiling away their twilight years.

But this sprightly, bespectacled grandfather has a dark past. This is Jeremy Hamish Kerr, 68, who nearly a decade ago threw the country into panic with blackmail letters threatening to release 1080 into baby formula unless the Government banned the pest-control poison.

The letters, sent to Fonterra and Federated Farmers in November 2014, contained samples of milk powder contaminated with 1080.

If the poison wasn’t banned by March the following year, the blackmailer wrote, infant formula and other products would be contaminated with 1080 and the threat made public.

Police were reasonably sure they were dealing with a hoax. They didn’t alert the public until March 2015, just before the supposed deadline for the threat to be carried out.

Then prime minister John Key described it as a “form of ecoterrorism”. Federated Farmers called it a “direct attack on the very fabric of society”.

There was a massive effort to find the culprit and deal with the threat.

Surveillance and security at supermarkets was increased, hospitals ensured they could test for 1080 in the event of sudden infant deaths and there was extensive testing of products.

Mike Scott/Waikato Times Surveillance was stepped up around baby formula in supermarkets after Jeremy Kerr's threat.

Police visited supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations to advise how to safeguard formula from tampering, while hundreds of thousands of pamphlets were sent out.

The police operation alone cost $5m. Fonterra, which had to reassure the Chinese market that its product was safe, estimates it spent $20m. All up, Kerr is thought to have cost the country $37m.

He was eventually caught in October 2015, when Kerr’s DNA was found on a letter he sent to police, retracting the threat. He confessed, and later pleaded guilty to blackmail charges. He was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years imprisonment.

But why did he do it?

That’s always been a bone of contention. There was a disputed facts hearing prior to sentencing, in which the Crown argued Kerr was motivated by financial gain.

As the inventor of a pesticide called Feratox, which rivalled 1080, he stood to receive greater royalties if 1080 was banned, the Crown argued. Justice Geoffrey Venning accepted that and sentenced Kerr on that basis.

But Kerr claimed, and still does, his motive was altruistic – to draw attention to the dangers of 1080. He was released on parole in 2020.

Chris McKeen Kerr at his sentencing where he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail.

Inviting Stuff into his home in Howick, Auckland, he says he never would have followed through on the threat.

“That was just to get their attention, which worked,” he says. “I just wanted to bring awareness to the fact that the whole [1080] thing’s a sham.

“It was mounting and mounting – they were building campaigns to use more and more of it, and they were downplaying the risks as they went along. It’s an horrendous compound.”

Feratox, by contrast, is a “brilliant product”, Kerr says. He invented it in 1993 and the court heard he was receiving annual royalties of $100,000.

His lawyer said although he had debts, he was “juggling his creditors” and wasn’t short of money.

Kerr says he still receives a royalty, but won’t say how much it is. “It’s pretty healthy.”

It means he doesn’t have to work, leaving him time to spend with his grandchildren, sailing his yacht or deer hunting. “I don’t have to do anything, it [the royalty payment] just arrives.”

Kerr started off in business working at his family’s service station.

“I was very fortunate in my early life, I managed to get into a garage helping my father. I got off first base easy, financially.

“And then we sold to the oil companies, like everybody did in those days.”

Feratox came out of a desire to create a product that didn’t have the by-kill of 1080.

SUPPLIED 1080 poison and non-toxic yellow baits used for the pre-feed.

“It started off in my garden shed, that product [Feratox]. We’d sold everything and my wife said ‘well, go and do something useful’.”

Kerr says it was his wife Wendy’s terminal illness that set him on the path to his criminal offending.

“She was ill for so long, four years, and it was an horrendous illness. I nursed her for the last two years.”

Soon after, both his parents died. On top of that, he’d taken on too much work, too many product developments. He claims people he trusted took advantage of him financially, “which really pissed me off”.

The upshot, he says, is that by the time he sent the 1080 letters, about a year after his wife’s death, he was in the midst of a full-on mental breakdown.

“I’d had a serious breakdown. They sort of failed to mention that [in court]. I didn’t grieve for my wife properly.

“I thought [after she died], ‘OK, my life will start up again’ but f..., it didn't really. I was really quite mentally unwell. I wasn’t coping, everything got on top of me.

“Some people would say, ‘well, why didn’t you get help?’ Very good question. I thought... ‘I’ll get through it’, you know.

“You work for yourself all your life, you tend to get through all your problems.”

Kerr says his thinking was “bizarre” around that time, and he’d made some “big f... ups” at work.

It was in this context that the letters were sent, he says.

Kerr was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years' imprisonment.

“I couldn’t believe I did it. The whole thing was a clusterf... from day one, I should never have done it. There were lots of other ways I could have had an influence – just develop better products, like I had with Feratox.”

There’s not much sympathy for Kerr from officials who were involved in the aftermath.

Sir John Key, as he’s since become, tells Stuff Kerr’s threat was one of the most complicated and potentially serious issues his government faced.

“Initially, there was no test for 1080 because it was never conceived it could be in the supply chain,” Key says.

“It threatened the lives of potentially large numbers of consumers who were the loved children of Fonterra’s customers.

“It was aimed at our largest market, China. At its core, it had the risk of challenging the very basis of food in our export markets, that of safety and security. It was one of the most selfish and irresponsible acts I saw as PM.”

Stuff John Key says the 1080 blackmail threat was one of the worst things he saw as prime minister.

Kerr doesn’t lose any sleep over what people think of him. “I don’t give a f..., I couldn't care less about what the public think.

“I’ve had a few people that have got a bit bent out of shape over it all, but really I couldn't care less, honestly, I mean, it’s about today for me, not what happened yesterday.

“It’s done now, it’s history. I mean, f..., we’re talking years gone by now.”

The 1080 threat wasn’t the only thing Kerr was sentenced on – he also pleaded guilty to drugs charges.

Years before he sent the blackmail letters, police had raided his business, Contimo, in Highbrook and a storage unit in East Tamaki. They found 32,000 party pills containing psychoactive substances Benzylpiperazine​ (BZP) and Trifluoromethylphenylpiperazine​ (TFMPP).

It was estimated the pills could have netted more than $1.2m on the street. Kerr told police he had the BZP powder left over from when it was legal and had been trying to get rid of it.

He tells Stuff another story, that he was planning to use the BZP, which was originally developed as an anti-parasitic agent for farm animals, for a new product.

“I had heaps of it, we were about to put it into an agricultural product, that’s why we kept it.”

He claims he had a licence for the substance, but pleaded guilty to class C drugs charges as “it was easier to do that, I’d have had to spend another 100 grand [on a lawyer]”.

After Kerr’s arrest for the blackmail, he was held on remand in Mt Eden prison, before being transferred to Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, where he worked as a librarian. He says he was like the character in the modern classic movie The Shawshank Redemption, delivering books to inmates in their cells.

He was later transferred to Tongariro Prison, where he worked on the farm. During his time inside, he got to know murderers and rapists.

“Prison is a pretty ugly place, you see a lot of dysfunctional men, it’s a f..... system. Anyone who thinks prison is a good idea is delusional.”

He says he had protection inside and his lag was relatively easy.

“It wasn’t that big a deal in the end, guys have a lot worse runs than I had. I had a few altercations here and there, but nothing serious.”

Now, he just gets on with life, enjoying time with his grandchildren and new partner. He’s worried that renewed publicity will impact on them, and after inviting this reporter into his home and freely answering questions asks that Stuff not publish anything from a 20-minute conversation (Stuff gave no undertaking about the interview being off the record and considers this article is in the public interest, given the enormous cost of Kerr’s offending).

He doesn’t think about 1080 much any more, but it still irks him.

Barry Harcourt The use of 1080 around New Zealand has been highly controversial.

He claims the Government “milked [his crime] for all it was worth”, almost as a justification for needing to use the poison.

There’s “substance” to what anti-1080 protesters have to say, he reckons.

“But of course they don’t have science to back them up, so they’re seen as a sort of a looney fringe. But most of them... have witnessed the effects – they’ve seen all the dead by-catch and the secondary kill.”

Kerr has moved on, trying to put it all behind him. Did he lose many friends over it?

“The only ones I lost were all the c...s I didn’t want.”