Auckland university student allegedly assaulted after shift at Middlemore Hospital

A midwifery student was allegedly assaulted following her shift on Monday night. (File photo)

The Midwifery Department at Auckland University of Technology is meeting with students to discuss safety during clinical placements after a student was allegedly assaulted after her shift on Monday night.

Andrew Slater​, Te Whatu Ora chief people and communications officer, said the incident happened while the woman was walking near the Middlemore train station at the end of her shift.

Do you know more? Email mildred.armah@stuff.co.nz

“Thankfully, we understand she wasn’t injured, is doing as well as possible in the circumstances, and we’re providing her with the support she needs,” Slater said.

“We’re obviously upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff – no one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work.

“Our security team are assisting police with their inquiries. As it is now a police matter, we are unable to comment further.”

A police spokesperson said police received a report of an assault that occurred in a carpark on Hospital Road on Monday.

“There were no injuries reported. Police are in the early stages of making initial inquiries, and no arrests have been made.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Caroline Conroy said people should be able to move to and from work safely within the hospital grounds.

Tania Fleming​, head of department Midwifery, said staff were distressed to hear about the assault on an AUT student while on a clinical placement at Middlemore Hospital.

“In such difficult circumstances our priority is, and remains, the wellbeing of the student and all others on placements.”

Fleming said the department is in regular contact with the student and have, and will continue to, support them.

“We are also working closely with Te Whatu Ora to ensure this cannot happen again. The Midwifery Department leadership group is working to arrange meetings with students to remind them of the safety guidelines in place while on clinical placements, as well as support services available and extra safety measures that have been put in place.

“AUT is committed to safeguarding the safety of all students on clinical placements, and we are in regular contact with our Te Whatu Ora partners and clinical providers to ensure this happens.”

Breakfast Suzi Hume says around 200 to 300 more midwives are needed around the country. (Video first published in July 2022)

Caroline Conroy​ co-leader of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service said she's "really concerned" following the alleged assault.

She said people should be able to move to and from work safely within the hospital grounds especially when the staff carparks are at a distance from the main hospital buildings.

“Staff at Middlemore have to cross the railway bridge to get to the other side of the hospital. This is a shared space and can pose a safety risk.”

Walking in groups could also be difficult for students who finish work or placements late at night, Conroy said.

“There are fewer people around at that time, so it is about making sure that staff can safely get back to vehicles.”