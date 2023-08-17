Student midwife allegedly assaulted after shift at Middlemore Hospital

A midwifery student was allegedly assaulted following her shift on Monday night. (File photo)

Middlemore Hospital staff are on high alert after a midwifery student was allegedly assaulted after her shift on Monday night.

Andrew Slater​, Te Whatu Ora chief people and communications officer, said the incident happened while the woman was walking near the Middlemore train station at the end of her shift.

“Thankfully, we understand she wasn’t injured, is doing as well as possible in the circumstances, and we’re providing her with the support she needs,” Slater said.

“We’re obviously upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff – no one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work.

“Our security team are assisting police with their inquiries. As it is now a police matter, we are unable to comment further.”

A police spokesperson said police received a report of an assault that occurred in a carpark on Hospital Road on Monday.

“There were no injuries reported. Police are in the early stages of making initial inquiries, and no arrests have been made.”