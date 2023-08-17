Watchdog says police officers' punches to the head 'justified'

A dog handler released his canine to bite the man who was resisting arrest. (File photo)

Police were justified in their use of force against an “aggressive and agitated” male, but the IPCA says they should have attempted to de-escalate the situation first.

A decision released on Thursday found officers in Palmerston North were justified in their use of force against a man who was resisting arrest.

The incident occurred about 6pm on July 2, 2021 when police responded to a male acting disorderly at the intersection of Tremaine Ave and Rangitīkei St.

He was intoxicated and damaging passing cars, and had a history of assaulting police and carrying weapons.

An officer got out his car and “immediately” told the male he was under arrest.

Authority chair Judge Kenneth Johnston KC said the offender was “challenging” when told this and an officer put his hand on the man’s arm to restrain and handcuff him.

But the male pushed the officer’s arm away and turned to face him.

The officer then punched the man in the head and wrestled with him on the ground before a dog handler released his canine to bite the offender.

The handler then kicked the man in the arms and punched him in the head to “defend” his dog.

Johnston said although the man pushing the officer’s arm away could be seen as “low-level resistance”, his history meant “we would not expect the officer to wait to be assaulted further before making a pre-emptive move to take control of the situation”.

He said while the use of force was justified, police policy stated “tactical communication should be attempted in every incident where police action is necessary in response to uncooperative subjects, including those that may require force to be used”.

“In our judgment, the use of force by the officers was more likely to be required because they did not attempt first to communicate with the man to de-escalate the situation before they proceeded to arrest him.”

The male was subsequently convicted of disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

The IPCA investigated after the offender complained that police had assaulted him during his arrest.

He sustained “bruises and abrasions” and had a cheek fracture that “most likely” occurred during the arrest for which he required surgery.

A passerby also saw the arrest and called 111. He said an officer was “stomping” on the man’s head while a dog was biting him.

He said a third officer was watching, and that police had behaved “unprofessionally” to him after making the complaint.

In response to the IPCA’s findings, Central District commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said it was a fast-moving incident that involved someone with a history of assaulting police and carrying weapons.

The male had been involved in a domestic incident earlier that evening.

“Police need to make quick decisions in difficult situations to keep themselves and the wider public safe.

“The offender was behaving in an aggressive and unpredictable way, and our staff determined it was necessary to take him into custody to keep themselves and the public safe.”

The authority also found there were deficiencies in care provided to the man while in custody and an officer used inappropriate language and behaved unprofessionally towards the witness.

At the scene of the arrest the passerby was told to “p... off” and during a follow-up call when the witness became angry the officer hung up on him.

The decision said the officer should have made open and impartial inquiries and recorded the witnesses’ account, which “he did not”.

“These matters are significant because they bear upon the community’s trust and confidence in police.”