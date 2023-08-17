Manslaughter charge after Botany crash that killed 70-year-old

A 70-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after the crash, but died five days later as a result of her injuries. (File photo)

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a crash in Botany in late 2022 that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they had charged a man in connection with the crash, after an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“Miaoyuan Liang, 70, was taken to Auckland City Hospital but on 15 September 2022 died as a result of her injuries,” police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cascades and Botany roads around 12.25pm on 10 September and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

At the time, police were asking anyone who saw a car crash into a pedestrian in east Auckland over the weekend.

They were looking for dashcam footage and witnesses for the crash, as Liang sat in critical condition in the hospital.

The 45-year-old man was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday afternoon.