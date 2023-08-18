What we know about 12-year-old Maria Mino, missing from east Auckland for a week

Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old in Auckland, who is believed to be with an older male

Missing 12-year-old girl Maria Mino was last seen a week ago and is believed to be with an older male who is not part of her immediate family or wider whānau.

Here's what we know so far.

Maria was last seen at her home on Maugham Drive in Bucklands Beach on Friday, August 11 – but police didn’t appeal to the public for help finding her until Wednesday evening.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

In a since deleted Facebook post, police said they believed “Maria is most likely with her older boyfriend in the West Auckland, or Auckland CBD area”.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police say they believe Mino is with people “much older than herself”.

“Maria’s family and police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sights Maria to contact police as soon as possible,” the post said.

On Thursday afternoon, police then announced that Maria had made contact with her family, but didn’t release any further details about what she said.

“While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself.

“We would still like to speak with her,” a police spokesperson said.

Later on Thursday, police provided Stuff with an additional statement that said Maria is a “12-year-old girl who should be at home with her family”.

“She is believed to be associating with adults who are not immediate or wider whānau members.”

Police have not answered Stuff’s questions about when Maria was first reported missing or how old the man she’s believed to be with is.

Anyone who has information on Maria’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105 and quote file number 230812/5064.