Auckland teacher jailed after being found with child sex abuse material

Auckland teacher Lawrence Peter Stephens has been jailed for 28 months after he was caught with child sex abuse material.

WARNING: Details in this story may be upsetting.

Lawrence Peter Stephens, 50, earlier pleaded guilty to charges of possessing objectionable publications, including child sex abuse material.

The material included sexual activity with children, toddlers and animals.

Stephens was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment by Judge Kevin Glubb at the North Shore District Court on Friday.

Judge Glubb made an interim suppression order preventing media from naming the school Stephens worked at.

The judge emphasised that the offending did not take place at school.

Stephens resigned from his teaching job shortly after he was arrested in April 2022.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Judge Kevin Glubb said the creation of child sex abuse material involved children being “brutalised”.

He was spending less time with his wife, including by going to bed much earlier, when his offending came to light.

The offending involved messages on WhatApp, where Stephens detailed sexual activity “of the most serious kind” that he would like to have with a hypothetical three-year-old child, Judge Glubb said.

He was later found to have 218 objectionable publications on two mobile phones and a hard drive.

Stephens’ lawyer, John Munro, said his client was remorseful and had good prospects of rehabilitation.

The teacher had lost the only career he has ever known due to his offending.

“He’s had a significant fall from grace, he’ll never be back teaching again that's for sure”.

Judge Glubb said the impact child sex abuse had on its vulnerable victims was huge and long-lasting.

“It is actual children being brutalised.

“People seem to believe they can sit behind the keyboard and access this material with immunity.”

The school, where Stephens worked, sought name suppression saying it would struggle to manage the fall-out if the school were named.

The school’s application for name suppression was declined by Judge Glubb, however it cannot be named for a further 20 days.

While the school recognised it was within the public interest for Stephens’ name to be published, it worried it would struggle to manage the fall-out if the school’s name was made public.

Judge Glubb said he trusted journalists would make a point of highlighting that the school was not involved in the offending.

Stephens broke down in tears as he was led out of the courtroom.

