Offenders at large after aggravated robbery in Grey Lynn

A “group of offenders” remain on the loose following an aggravated robbery of a jewellery store in Grey Lynn.

A spokesperson for police said it responded to the robbery on Richmond Road just after 4pm on Friday.

Thieves entered the store with weapons and stole a range of products form inside, they said.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area and has since been found abandoned in a car park in Ponsonby.

“Police are still at the scene making enquiries with the business owner to establish exactly what has occurred,” the spokesperson said.

A reporter earlier saw a large police contingent including police dog units, multiple vehicles and the Eagle helicopter racing down nearby Williamson Road towards the incident.