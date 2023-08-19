Be kinder to struggling mums, urges mothers' advocate

The trial of Lauren Dickason has highlighted serious issues rarely discussed in New Zealand.

Warning: This story may upset some readers

The whole nation has a role to play in improving maternal mental health, says the founder of a charity supporting mothers.

Kristina Grace made the plea while addressing key issues raised by the Lauren Dickason trial on today’s episode of Stuff’s Newsable podcast.

Grace is a registered social worker who founded Mothers Helpers, a group offering mental health support and other services.

One in eight mothers experience antenatal depression and/or anxiety, and one in five experience postnatal depression and/or anxiety.

On Wednesday, a High Court jury delivered a majority verdict that Dickason - who had experienced postnatal depression - murdered her three young children in Timaru in 2021.

“A lot of mothers are feeling very emotional about the verdict, feeling fearful and worried,” Grace told Newsable.

“What they have seen is a lot of judgemental comments, whether it's on social media, or whether it's in family circles - people are afraid to talk about how they're feeling.”

TVNZ Law professor Chris Gallavin questions whether the current rules are fit for purpose in cases like Dickason’s.

There’s still a stigma around mental health, and maternal mental health in particular, she said, and how we talk about it from now is crucial.

“There's this expectation that mothers feel that they should be coping, that they should be enjoying this whole motherhood gig.

“So already mothers were feeling that they couldn't be honest about how they're feeling.

“I think it’s really important how we have the conversation about perinatal depression and anxiety… how we respond as a nation at this moment is really important.”

Grace moved to reassure mothers that although thoughts of harming children are not uncommon, acting on them is extremely rare.

“It's important to reach out for help. But please don't judge yourself for having these thoughts. It's no one's fault.”

Today’s episode of Newsable also features Massey University adjunct professor Chris Gallavin. The legal expert said it may be time to review what charges authorities can lay against those they suspect of culpable homicide.

Free help and advice about mental health is available by texting or calling 1737, 24 hours.