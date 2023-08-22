Missing 12-year-old: Police admit talk of 'older boyfriend' was inappropriate

Police say they “acknowledge the initial appeal for a missing person contained some information that, in hindsight, was not appropriate”.

On August 16, police asked the public for information about a 12-year-old girl who was last seen five days earlier.

In the initial appeal, they said the girl was probably with “her older boyfriend”.

Police changed their wording and removed the initial post within 24 hours.

A victim harm advocate complained to police about the language used, and asked why the man’s name and photo weren’t released.

On Monday, police said they had “identified a number of lessons”.

Police have admitted some of the information released in their public appeal to find a missing 12-year-old girl last week “was not appropriate”.

When police first appealed for sightings of a missing 12-year-old Auckland girl they took to Facebook to post her full name, photograph and tell the public she was “most likely with her older boyfriend”.

Less than 24 hours later, the Facebook post had been removed, and the public was instead being told the girl was “in the company of persons much older than herself”.

Now, police’s use of language has been accused of “perpetuating a narrative that blames victims instead of holding offender’s to account”.

The young girl, who Stuff has made the decision to no longer name to protect her privacy, was last seen at her home in Bucklands Beach on Friday, August 11.

But police didn’t appeal for help finding her until the evening of Wednesday, August 16, when they posted on Facebook saying they believed the girl was “most likely with her older boyfriend”.

“[The girl’s] family and police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sights [her] to contact police as soon as possible,” the post said.

On Thursday afternoon, police then announced that the girl had made contact with her family, but didn’t release any further details about what she had said or who she was with.

“While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself.

“We would still like to speak with her,” a police spokesperson said.

At some point on Thursday, the initial Facebook post was deleted.

On Friday night, Stuff came into possession of detailed information about who the girl was with, and where she might be.

Stuff passed this information to police – and less than 12 hours later, police said the girl had been found “safe and well”.

But, when approached again by Stuff about whether the tip had proved fruitful, police cited “privacy reasons” for not answering the question.

This was less than four days after police posted the girl’s full name, age, photograph and street name on Facebook.

Victim advocate Ruth Money said she was “very concerned to see police perpetuating such an unhealthy narrative around relationships that are not only harmful but also potentially criminal”.

“No 12-year-old has a boyfriend who is an adult – it’s not possible,” Money said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money told Stuff she thought police’s use of language “perpetuated a narrative that blames victims instead of holding offender’s to account”.

Money approached police herself to ask why they didn’t release the man’s name and photo. While police responded to her complaint, they didn’t answer her question, she said.

“Yes, we need to know who we, as the public, are looking for – but could we not have been looking for the man she was alleged to have been with?

“It felt like the police were treating her as the offender,” she said.

Money was also concerned that the language used by police would make it hard for the girl to reintegrate back into her school and social life.

“Until we have these kinds of conversations, we’re going to have young wāhine thinking these kinds of situations are their fault.”

Communications expert Janet Wilson added that police were “playing a cute game” when it came to their engaging of the public’s help in the search for the 12-year-old girl.

“What police have done here is create more smoke and mirrors through their lack of clarity around who we’re looking for and why.

“If you’re appealing to the public for help, it ill behoves you to not be as clear as possible, and this kind of communication simply isn’t good enough when trying to build the trust of the public,” Wilson said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Communications expert Janet Wilson added that police’s “cluttered communication risked not painting a clear picture of the severity of the situation to the public”.

When approached by Stuff for comment, a spokesperson said that police “acknowledge the initial appeal for a missing person contained some information that, in hindsight, was not appropriate”.

“While initial approval for the statement was provided, not all our usual media sign-off processes were carried out in this instance.

“Our team hold ourselves to a high standard and we have identified a number of lessons learned moving forward,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that once a missing person is located “relevant posts are removed from all police platforms”.

In this instance, the Facebook post was removed before the girl had been located.

The spokesperson also said that they were “not immediately aware of any complaints” around their use of language in the Facebook post.

It’s not clear why the spokesperson was unaware of Money’s complaint.

