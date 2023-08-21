New evidence to be heard in retrial of David Benbow for murder of Michael McGrath

David Benbow stands in the dock of the High Court in Christchurch on Monday for his retrial.

The jury in the second trial of David Benbow for the murder of his friend Michael McGrath will hear new evidence in the case.

Benbow is accused of killing McGrath in May 2017 after McGrath began a relationship with Benbow’s former partner. McGrath’s body and the gun police allege was used to kill him have never been found.

Benbow’s first trial, which took place over seven weeks earlier this year, ended in a hung jury.

On Monday morning, a fresh jury was empanelled at the High Court in Christchurch. Benbow, suited and tie-less, sat composed in the dock, only breaking his forward stare to look at each juror as they were called forward.

Earlier, Justice Jonathan Eaton stressed to the entire jury pool the importance of impartiality, particularly in a second hearing of a case that had received extensive media coverage.

“The evidence in this trial will not be exactly the same as the first trial,” the judge said. “There will be evidence called in the first trial that is not called in this trial.

“So whatever has previously been reported in the media … will not reflect the evidence that the jury who hears this retrial will hear.”

SUPPLIED McGrath went missing in May 2017. He has never been found.

Justice Eaton explicitly referenced Stuff’s The Trial podcast, which covered Benbow’s first trial and was the subject of a takedown application.

“Some of you may have listened to that podcast, which was about the trial... If you have listened to the podcast then I ask you alert the court attendant to that fact.”

The jury heard from more than 100 witnesses over the course of the first trial and deliberated for four days before declaring it could not reach a unanimous or majority verdict.

The Crown will call more than 100 witnesses again this time, though its list differs slightly from the first trial.

The retrial is set down for eight weeks. The jury will hear opening arguments in the case on Tuesday.