Trial for Crips gang members aborted, reasons why suppressed

Peter Rasmussen was killed as retribution after his grandson and a woman allegedly robbed a Crips drug house.

The trial of four Crips gang members charged in connection with the murder of an Ōtāhuhu grandfather has been aborted.

The Crown allege Peter Rasmussen, 75, was caught in the crossfire of a gang dispute with a prison ordered hit intended for his grandson killing him instead.

Lasalosi Vaitohi, Ethan Jessop and Daziea Leslie Huia are all jointly charged with the murder of Rasmussen.

The Crown say Vaitohi ordered the hit from prison, Huia provided the car and Jessop is the one who fired the shotgun killing Rasmussen.

Amit Singh and Vaitohi are further charged with conspiring to injure a woman named Irene Ting, Rasmussen’s grandson’s then girlfriend.

All four defendnats have pleaded not guilty.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ethan Jessop is charged with murdering Peter Rasmussen

On Monday, Justice David Johnstone told the jury the trial had to be aborted, the reasons why cannot be reported.

Rasmussen’s grandson Zahrn​, was a Killer Beez member at the time and robbed Singh of some methamphetamine with Ting.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Amit Singh (blue jacket) is charged with conspiring to injure Irene Ting, while Daziea Leslie Huia is on trial for the murder of Peter Rasmussen

It was the robbery of this drug house that set everything in motion, the Crown said.

All four defendants have been remanded in custody through to September 6 in order for a new trial date to be set.