'Highbury is our little paradise': Former gang members' open invitation to peace march

Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui, left, and Hemi Davidson are preparing for their Peace March on Friday.

Former gang members are calling on the community to join them as they march together against rising tensions between the Black Power and Mongrel Mob in Palmerston North.

Hemi Davidson and Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui, 29, are pushing ahead with plans for their Peace March after several violent incidents in the city, including the shooting of Hori Gage on August 6.

Gage, a 27-year-old father of four and Mongrel Mob member, died on the driveway of his Croydon Ave home.

Stuff understands the shooting was in retaliation to a fight at Castle 789 two days prior, which left a Black Power member in hospital.

A homicide investigation was under way but no one had been charged over Gage’s death.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Davidson, left, and Te Moananui used to be on opposing sides but are now friends who go to Legacy Church.

Davidson, once a member of the Nomads and Black Power, said the march was about sending a message that different gangs could peacefully co-exist in Highbury, which was their “little slice of paradise”.

“There can be peace. We can live together ... the whole of Palmerston North is invited to join us.

“Enough is enough.”

Te Moananui, a former Mobster, linked up with Davidson after joining Legacy Church.

The two men downed their patches several months ago and were receiving laser surgery to remove their gang tattoos.

Davidson had reconnected with whānau after being absent “on drugs and alcohol” for many years, while Te Moananui had secured his first job.

The men admitted to spending many years in and out of prison for horrific acts of violence.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Davidson and Te Moananui have had to learn how to forgive themselves and let go of their rough past.

But, they both agreed cutting ties with gangs was their saving grace – it had allowed them to explore their faith and find God.

“I was full of anger and hate,” Davidson said. “None of my kids wanted anything to do with me until now. I was always absent on drugs and alcohol and with other women.

“I thought I was like a god ... I got my facial tattoo by holding a gun to someone and saying ‘tattoo me’.”

But he was now clean of methamphetamine, alcohol and cannabis and was giving back to the community through the church.

“Normally, every year, I’d be in jail ... but it’s not part of my life any more. I don’t have to be like that.”

Te Moananui was exposed to gang life early on and said despite his family moving him away he “went straight back to it”.

“It was my choice to walk that life. I went to jail when I was 16, and I thought I had lost everything.

Supplied According to police 26-year-old Hori George was a “young father”.

“Two weeks into that sentence I had another 7 ½ years added on.”

He said he was “right into gangs” because it was the “family” he needed.

“I spent 11 years in prison. I got out and continued with the gangs ... then someone asked me if I wanted to move to Palmerston North.

“I was worried ... but it was honestly the best decision I’ve ever made.”

He was invited to the church, but said he was worried people would not accept him.

“I despised those types of places growing up ... I didn’t want to go [to church]. I thought I would be judged, I thought people would look at me.”

But, he was welcomed with open arms and “doors were opening up” since the church gave him a chance.

SUPPLIED Gang tensions spill over into violence as a person is hit with a vehicle outside bar Castle 789 in Palmerston North.

“I’ve always had a thing with helping young people. I used to be helping out young people getting into prison as I knew exactly what happens to them there.

“I grew up in jail.”

He was determined to show other gang members there was another way.

“I know for a fact there are people who don’t want to be there.

“Before, I used to look over my back. Now, ask anyone, wherever I go I have a smile on my face.”

Davidson said he too was enjoying life and doing many things “for the first time”.

Davidson and Te Moananui will lead the march from the Legacy Church car park at 200 Church St on Friday at 12pm. The march will finish at the Highbury Shopping Centre with a barbecue.

Anyone wanting to join is welcome.