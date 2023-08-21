Police appeal for help following Wellington aggravated robbery

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the two people pictured following an aggravated robbery in Strathmore, Wellington, earlier this month.

Two people are alleged to have walked into the Strathmore Local in the suburb of Strathmore about 9.15pm on Sunday, August 6, and threatened workers with a knife and a bat.

Police understand the two men were in the area for about an hour prior to the incident and had their vehicle parked near the north end of Glamis Avenue.

A man wearing a green hoodie is believed to have a large tattoo on his back that extended to his lower back area and has a large stomach.

People with information were asked to contact Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell on 021 190 9729.