King Charles approves cancellation of sex offender James Wallace's knighthood - PM

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces that James Wallace has been stripped of his knighthood.

James Hay Wallace can no longer use the title “Sir” after the government made a request to King Charles to strip him of his knighthood.

Wallace was revealed as the prominent businessman who had sexually abused three young men back in June after he failed to be granted leave to appeal by the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Monday that Wallace is no longer able to use the title and has been asked to return his words of appointment in honours.

Wallace was appointed as Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for Services to the arts in the 2011 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Back in June, five years after first being charged, Wallace could finally be named.

Stuff and NZME successfully revoked his name suppression on the morning of his first trial in 2019. However, at every step, Wallace appealed.

John Selkirk/Stuff James Wallace was made a knight in 2011.

In 2021, Wallace was found guilty of sexually assaulting three men who were visiting him at his Epsom home, Rannoch House.

He was also found guilty of trying to silence one by attempting to bribe him to drop the police complaint.

The three men were indecently assaulted in 2000 or 2001, 2008 and 2016.

In the two earlier cases, both men had been invited to Wallace’s home for business meetings seeking grants. In both cases, they had been given alcohol and the assaults took place after they were taken on a tour of the house.

One of the men believed Wallace had spiked his drink with drugs.

In the 2016 assault, the victim was living and working at the house as part of Wallace’s residency.

He told the court he had food poisoning on the night he was attacked. The same night Wallace climbed into his bed, “spooned” him, then sexually assaulted him.

1 NEWS The 85-year-old's been fighting name suppression for years, but that lapsed on Wednesday.

After the 2016 victim went to the police, the businessman and others made several attempts to convince him to drop the complaint.

At Wallace’s sentencing, Justice Geoffrey Venning said it was for Wallace’s benefit to bribe the victim from giving evidence and he was prepared to spend significant amounts of money.

“You had others do your dirty work,” Justice Venning said.

Ahead of sentencing, Stuff revealed Wallace appeared to put his name to an email sent to 167 people and group email addresses, begging for letters of support to keep him out of jail.

Justice Venning sent him to prison, only for Wallace to successfully appeal that at the Court of Appeal. He was, however, sent back to jail earlier this year and is eligible for parole next month.

Last month, one of Wallace’s survivors Dudley Benson lifted his own statutory name suppression to tell the story and his fight for justice.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dudley Benson was one of James Wallace’s survivors.

Benson, who released his debut album The Awakening shortly after he was assaulted and has gone on to release two others, wants Wallace’s supporters to know he and his fellow survivors are not “anonymous flailing victims with no identity”.

“We are contributing members to the culture of Aotearoa.

“I’ve got no shame in what happened to me. To put on public record exactly what he did and how he was able to do it through a conveyor-belt-like system of access to young men.”

“The three of us told the truth and have taken back some of the power this unspeakable person has taken from us.”

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.