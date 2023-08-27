'Exhausted' store owner turns to AI to detect crimes - before they even happen

In the past, ex-cop Joshua Parsons has had success preventing construction site crimes. Now, he's turned his attention to combatting retail crime.

A South Auckland sports store is trialling a new security system that uses artificial intelligence to detect prospective offenders – before a crime has even taken place.

After a fourth attempted ramraid since December, owner of Stirling Sports Pukekohe, Maree Trow, was left unable to sleep through the night.

“I was ready to come in the next morning, roll all the stuff out onto the roads, shut the doors and walk away,” Trow said.

From CCTV cameras to $1000 reinforced panels of glass, Trow estimates she’s spent a total of $100,000 trying to secure the shop in the eight years she’s owned it.

“We’ve been hit six times now and every time I look for new ways to secure the shop.

“Not only has it sucked our money, but for every 3am phone call I get, I have to deal with insurance claims, replacing stock that’s been stolen, fixing damage. It’s exhausting,” she said.

Now, former police officer and founder of Watchful by Crosbies Security, Joshua Parsons, thinks he may have the solution to Trow’s woes.

Parsons initially launched Crosbies to tackle construction crime three years ago.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Maree Trow, 54, has owned Stirling Sports Pukekohe for eight years. In that time, she’s been the target of six ram raids – four of which have taken place in the past nine months.

“What we’ve noticed is the type of crime has really changed since then, and more and more criminals are targeting retail stores,” Parsons said.

“Putting security guards on the doors isn’t helping, so we need to find a way to send a clear message to criminals that we’re getting smarter too.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Joshua Parsons unveils "ramraid prevention" device

The Watchful security system consists of four parts – cameras, lights, sirens and an external monitoring operator.

“The first thing we do is come in and if a business already has security cameras, like Stirling Sports, [then] we program that camera to start feeding us everything it captures.

“Essentially, we take old infrastructure and make it smart,” Parsons said.

The program then relies on object analytics to understand what the camera is seeing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Joshua Parsons, 28, launched Watchful after he saw the success his security systems were having in the construction sector.

“What you program the camera to look out for can be totally personalised, including the area and timeframe that’s being covered.

“Do you want it to trigger if a car comes up onto the pavement at night? Or just if that person gets out of the car? Or if a person gets within a certain distance of the store after a certain time?”

The AI monitoring system will then determine if the business’s specified requirements are met.

“If the rules we’ve set in the platform to analyse aren’t met – for example, it’s a vehicle but not on the footpath – then it’s discarded immediately.”

But, if the requirements are met, the lights and sirens at the store are triggered. If a business has a fog cannon, this can be tied into the system too.

“The goal here is to create a scene – we need to make it clear to whoever has activated the system that they’ve been seen.”

At the same time, the footage captured by the camera is sent to an external monitoring operator for manual review.

Watchful has an operator on duty every night, who is trained to start feeding as much information as possible to the police as soon as the system is activated.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An external online operator can “efficiently and effectively” monitor up to 5000 cameras at a time, Parsons said.

“The aim here is two-fold – while we hope the system will prevent the crime from happening in the first place, we’re also able to speed up police’s response by feeding them information as it’s happening.”

Information about what the offender is wearing, which direction they came from and whether they’re travelling in a vehicle can all be passed to police “within seconds”, Parsons said.

“The big difference here is that the livestream activates immediately, it doesn’t take the store owner waking up, logging onto their CCTV system, processing whether there’s a threat and then deciding whether to call the police.

“Minutes make a difference when it comes to catching these kinds of criminals.”

Supplied Since the installation of the AI sytem, Trow hasn’t been the victim of any ram raids.

Parsons remained tightlipped about the cost of the system, however.

“It’s dependent on each site, but it doesn’t require new investment into CCTV as it works with existing networks, meaning the outlay is far less than what people expect,” he said.

Although there are currently 700 cameras feeding into the platform across 182 sites, Stirling Sports Pukekohe is the first retail store to trial Watchful.

Trow hopes that the system will deter prospective offenders., and said since the system was installed she’d slept through the night “for the first time in months”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Trow and Parsons first met through the Pukekohe Business Association.

Retail NZ CEO Carolyn Young said the increase in crime had become “a grave concern for retailers at every level”.

Young added that retail crime was a “wide-reaching issue with lots of drivers”. She welcomed Watchful’s “innovative approach as part of that toolbox”.