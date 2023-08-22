'Groundhog Day': jury discharged in Benbow retrial, new one to be selected

David Benbow stands in the dock of the High Court in Christchurch on Monday for his retrial.

The jury in the second trial of David Benbow has been discharged, delaying the start of the trial by at least a day.

After a juror fell ill overnight on Monday, Justice Eaton told the remaining 11 jurors the trial process would have to be restarted.

“The reality is that in long trials sometimes things happen with a juror which means they do become absolutely unavailable and have to be discharged. So if at the very outset of a trial we’re not sure … I should be reluctant to carry on with 11.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Justice Eaton told the jury he was reluctant to begin the trial with 11 jurors and discharged them.

“Because we’re in such an early stage of the trial the better course of action is to stop the trial now and start with a new jury tomorrow morning.”

“It’s frustrating for everybody. It will mean that you as a jury will be discharged.”

The liberated jurors will have to report for jury selection with the rest of the pool again tomorrow. The judge warned them they may be selected again.

“I am sorry to tell you that…you are now discharged. I direct you to all attend again tomorrow at 10.30 and we will go into Groundhog Day.”

Crown opening is expected to start on Wednesday after a new jury is empanelled. The trial is set down for eight weeks.