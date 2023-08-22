Police accept IPCA findings into the arrest of a high-risk gang associate

Police have accepted findings by the IPCA into an arrest made in South Taranaki last year. (File photo)

Police have been justified in their use of force to arrest a gang associate who was in the nation's five most wanted offenders when taken into custody in February last year.

However, an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation into the arrest also found an officer was not justified in shooting at the tyres of a vehicle being driven by the man, known as Mr X in the report, as he attempted to flee.

On February 18, 2022, officers were trying to locate Mr X, who had evaded police for 11 months, at a rural property in Matapu, South Taranaki.

Mr X was a well-known gang-associate and had a “long list” of convictions, including for violent and drug-related offending, with a history of carrying weapons.

Mr X’s arrest was a priority after he stopped complying with “strict” court-imposed bail conditions and had taken off his electronic bracelet in 2020. The court had issued two warrants for his arrest, one in March 2020 and another in April 2021.

At 2.30pm, 15 police officers arrived at what they thought was Mr X’s property, finding him to be outside near his car.

He saw police approaching and fled in his vehicle at “speed”, the IPCA report said. An officer took three shots at the car’s tyres using a Bushmaster M4 rifle but missed. The car then collided with two police cars coming up the driveway.

Mr X then jumped out and fled across neighbouring farm paddocks with his hands up yelling, “don’t shoot, don’t shoot”.

In an attempt to subdue Mr X, an officer commanded a police dog to corral him, but this failed. Another officer then fired a sponge round at Mr X’s legs as he flung himself through a neighbour’s electric fence.

He then tried to use a neighbour’s utility vehicle and an officer fired his taser, which did not stop Mr X. The officer followed and re-fired his taser at Mr X’s back, which saw him fall to the ground.

Mr X tried to get up from the ground but was contact-stunned by the officer with the taser as he tried to escape.

After a tussle on the ground involving officers and police dog, Mr X was arrested.

Consequently, Mr X complained to the IPCA that he had been “shot at, beaten and tasered without justification”.

He had suffered cuts to his head, chest and back, and had received medical attention arranged by police for his injuries.

The IPCA report found the options used to detain Mr X were “justified” and that overall the arrest was “planned and executed adequately”.

However, the report found police were not justified in attempting to shoot at Mr X’s tyres.

Initially police defended the officer shooting at the vehicle, saying it constituted as an “exceptional” event but the IPCA disagreed.

The report said firing three shots at Mr X’s car was not a “reasonable or proportionate response”.

Authority chair judge Kenneth Johnston KC said he was “pleased” that upon the IPCA’s investigation, police had accepted their policy regarding shooting at moving vehicles needed to be amended.

Central Districts Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said while the officer who shot at the tyres believed he had no other option at the time, police acknowledged that he was not justified at shooting at the moving vehicle in this instance.

“Officers were dealing with a high-risk individual who they were concerned may have had a firearm on him, and would prove a danger to both officers and members of the public if he was not immediately taken into custody.”

Following the incident, police re-circulated among Taranaki staff a “lessons learned” review document on shooting at moving vehicles and subsequently conducted a refresher training on the topic with staff.

Police were currently reviewing policy around shooting at, or from, vehicles and this review was expected to be completed later this yearm they said in a statement.