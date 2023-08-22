Meth-laced beer: Manslaughter accused can be named, but not yet

One of the men charged in connection to the death of a young man who died after drinking beer laced with methamphetamine has lost his bid for name suppression, but still cannot be named.

Aiden Sagala​, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after “innocently drinking from a beer can”.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin previously said unbeknown to Sagala, the beer contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

Last month, the 40-year-old man who is facing a charge of manslaughter sought continued name suppression at the High Court in Front of Justice Rebecca Edwards.

A 31-year-old who faces a raft of serious drugs charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying a Class A controlled drug, also sought to keep his name a secret.

NZ Police/Supplied Police seized the beer cans from a Manukau property.

On Tuesday, Justice Rebecca Edwards granted the 31-year-old name suppression through till the end of trial, but declined name suppression for the 40-year-old.

However, he still cannot be named to preserve his right to appeal.

At the hearing prosecutor Robin McCoubrey opposed continued name suppression, as did Stuff, NZME and Newshub.

Justice Edwards suppressed her reasons.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in October 2024.

A police investigation had been under way into Sagala’s death and Baldwin previously said further pathology and toxicology testing had been completed.

“Police uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.”

It was estimated the value of the drug seizure was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

An investigation into the wider importation investigation by police was ongoing, Baldwin said he could not rule out further charges being laid.