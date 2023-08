A woman accused of seriously injuring her 6-month-old daughter will face a trial in 2024.

Shana Tooman is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the baby in July 2017.

Toomon appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Timothy Brewer.

Her lawyer, Marie Taylor-Cyphers, confirmed a trial date of August 2024 was suitable.

Tooman was remanded in custody.