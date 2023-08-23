Man arrested after east Auckland dairy robbed at knife point

One person has been arrested after a dairy in east Auckland was robbed at knife-point.

No one was injured, police said.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated robbery.

Police were called to a dairy in Panmure on Queens Rd at 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Detective Scott Armstrong said a person entered the store, armed with a knife and demanded money.

"He jumped over the counter and took the cash register, while the staff member exited the store and closed the offender inside.

"Police were contacted, meanwhile the offender began to force his way out of the shop,” Armstrong said.

The man then fled on foot towards Pilkington Road.

"Our staff were soon in the area, and located the man before arresting him," he said.

Police have recovered a knife, cash register and money taken from the store.

"Fortunately the victim was not hurt as a result of this ordeal, but is understandably shaken and has been provided support by police," Armstrong said.