Appeal denied for man who kidnapped woman while fleeing police

Shayden Hikaka-Beattie was at the centre of a man hunt across Manawatū (file photo).

A Black Power member convicted of kidnapping, dangerous driving and using a firearm against police has had his appeal dismissed.

Shayden Cole Hikaka-Beattie was convicted of several offences relating to incidents in June 2021 in Feilding, Sanson and New Plymouth.

He was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court in February 2023 to six years and three months’ imprisonment.

But Hikaka-Beattie filed an appeal against his convictions citing the judge “erred” in his assessment of evidence at the trial.

In a decision released this month, the High Court dismissed that appeal after a hearing in April.

Supplied/Stuff Shayden Hikaka-Beattie’s appeal has been dismissed by the High Court (file photo).

In her judgment, Justice Grice said the appeal grounds were based on whether Hikaka-Beattie could have been identified as the one responsible, and whether there was enough evidence to determine the weapon involved was a sawn-off shotgun.

He pleaded guilty to charges from the Sanson and New Plymouth incidents, which included carrying and presenting an imitation firearm, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

But, he was found guilty of kidnapping, using a gun against police, failing to stop and dangerous driving after a judge-alone trial on the events at Feilding.

Those incidents began to unfold on the morning on June 13, 2021 when officers were briefed about the appellant who was wanted by police.

They spotted him in a stolen Subaru Legacy and after a pursuit an officer got out of his patrol car to approach the vehicle.

Hikaka-Beattie walked towards them before running off. He turned back and “presented” a firearm while pulling a “pūkana”.

SUPPLIED Manawatū police raid a Feilding home in search of wanted man Shayden Hikaka-Beattie. First published June 16, 2021.

The decision said an officer followed him and saw Hikaka-Beattie open the door of a Holden Commodore reversing out of a driveway.

A woman, who had permanent name suppression, was in the driver’s seat. Hikaka-Beattie tried pulling her out, but she was caught by her seatbelt.

He told her he had a gun, to get out of the car and that he would kill her.

An officer pointed a pistol at him and told him to stop, but Hikaka-Beattie drove away at speeds of 120 to 130kph while sitting on top of his victim.

Eventually he stopped and apologised, and told the woman to get out of her car.

Police abandoned their pursuit, but an off-duty officer later spotted the stolen Holden with Hikaka-Beattie inside by the Manawatū River.

At 3.30am the next morning the “extensively damaged” vehicle was recovered.

Police found a wallet with his driver’s licence inside and his fingerprints were also in the car. The victim also handed in a backpack containing clothing that was left in her vehicle.

At trial, Hikaka-Beattie denied he was the one driving the car or running from police.

But the judge considered his fingerprints and the licence found meant he could be “certain” the offender was in the vehicle and “likely drove it”.

The officers who pursued him were shown his photo at the briefing and the one who spotted him at the river had met him previously.

The judge noted Hikaka-Beattie’s distinct facial tattoos and accepted these were sighted by the officers.

He concluded Hikaka-Beattie was the man seen and found all charges, except one of aggravated robbery, were “made out”.

The appeal argued officers “assumed” it was Hikaka-Beattie because of the photo, and they had not referred to a back tattoo that would have been visible during the chase.

Defence lawyer Steve Winter also said his client was wearing a cap that obscured his distinct facial tattoo, and on that basis the judge made an error.

But Justice Grice said she did not accept this and was satisfied the judge made no error in identifying the offender or finding him guilty of the offences.

She said the sentencing judge was not required to determine if Hikaka-Beattie was wearing a cap, but had “sufficient evidence” to conclude the officers “correctly” identified the offender.

In relation to the firearm, Justice Grice said the judge had relied heavily on the advice of officers who were “experienced” with guns and were 5 to 7m away when it was presented.

“On this evidence, given the background and experience that the constable had with firearms, I am satisfied the Judge’s finding that the item was a firearm was available to him. The Judge made no error and there has been no miscarriage of justice in this respect.”

The appeal was dismissed.