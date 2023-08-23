One in custody after sudden death at central Auckland motel

One person died after suffering serious injuries at a motel in central Auckland.

Police took one person into custody after they were called to an incident on Alpers Ave in Epsom at 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Auckland City CIB detective inspector Scott Armstrong said police launched an investigation following the sudden death.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“One person has been taken into custody and is assisting police to determine the circumstances of the death.

“Around 7.25pm, emergency services responded to reports that one person had serious injuries at a motel on Alpers Avenue.

“That person died at the scene.”

A scene guard is currently in place.