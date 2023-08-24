Fresh appeals for 'dangerous' man and woman wanted in connection with murder

Police are looking for Dariush Talagi, 24, and Tiari Boon-Harris, 23, in relation to a fatal shooting on Auckland's Queen St.

Police have renewed their appeals for sightings of a “dangerous” man in relation to a fatal shooting in central Auckland in early August.

Exactly three weeks ago, police were called to a fight on the corner of Fort St and Queen St shortly before midnight.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Dariush Talagi, 24, has a warrant to arrest for murder for the August 3 incident, police said.

Police said they believe other people are helping Talagi evade arrest, one of whom they have now named as 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris.

SUPPLIED Armed police attend after a double shooting in Auckland's Queen Street on Thursday night.

“We believe she is in the company of Talagi and assisting him,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

Bolton asked that anyone who has seen either Talagi or Boon-Harris since the fatal shooting “do the right thing and come forward”.

“We are also reminding Talagi’s associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution.

“No piece of information is too small,” Bolton said.

Anyone who sees Talagi is advised not to approach him, but instead call 111 immediately.

Police previously said that during the incident a person pulled out a gun and fired at least four shots, hitting two people, before fleeing the scene on a Lime scooter.

One of the injured, 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki, later died in hospital, prompting a homicide investigation to be launched.

Tuuholoaki’s has been remembered by friends as an “an old soul trapped in a young body”.