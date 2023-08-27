Marokopa mystery: Police knew of possible fugitive sighting last year, at property where he later stole a ute

Has a network of friends in Ōtorohanga been helping fugitive father Tom Phillips evade police? And what action did police take when they were tipped off last year? Tony Wall investigates.

On a steep, bush-covered property near Ōtorohanga, an open-deck ute that became known to the whole country sits on a side-track, partly covered by a tarpaulin, out of view from the road.

This was the Toyota Hilux that fugitive father Tom Phillips drove around Waikato - from Te Awamutu to Hamilton to Kawhia - on August 2, sparking a flurry of activity as police tried to corner him.

Phillips has been on the run with his children, Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since January last year, and is in breach of a custody order.

There is a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court on charges of wasting police resources, relating to the first time he and the children went missing, from Marokopa in September, 2021.

After sightings of Phillips, in disguise, at a Bunnings in Hamilton and a later altercation at the seaside community of Kawhia, he dumped the ute in bush off Marokopa Rd and disappeared once again. Police recovered the vehicle and returned it to its owner.

Supplied/NZ Police The ute, driven by Phillips, taken from a property nearŌtorohanga and reported stolen the same day.

It’s unknown under what circumstances the ute was taken. It was reported stolen on August 2, but it’s unclear if that was before or after police started searching for it.

Stuff has learned there is much more to the story.

In May last year, an informant contacted private detective Chris Budge, who has been digging into the case, to say Phillips had been spotted at a rural property near Ōtorohanga – the same property where Stuff saw the ute this week - during the day on May 14, in the company of the ute’s owner.

According to the informant, a man wearing a balaclava rode up on a quad bike and then drove off. When another person who was present asked if it was Phillips, the resident of the property seemed to confirm it was.

Budge wrote a report for police, naming the informant, those present that day and the location of the property.

Supplied/NZ Police The ute was loaded with supplies with police saying Phillips may have been setting up a campsite.

He also reported that, around the same time, there had been a potential sighting of the Phillips children in a vehicle driven by a woman connected to the same property, near the council buildings in Ōtorohanga.

The informant told Stuff they received a call from police and they confirmed the information to the officer. They were not sure what police did with it, and whether a visit was made to the property.

The informant believed a network of people in the area had been helping Phillips “from day one”.

Budge said questions needed to be asked about what police did with the information he provided last year. He accused them of taking the wrong approach to the inquiry, treating it as a custody case rather than a criminal investigation.

Police wouldn’t say if they visited the property after Budge’s tip came in. In a statement, they said they had received “a number of reported sightings” which they continued to follow up on.

The only confirmed sighting of Tom Phillips was in the Hamilton area on August 2 this year, the statement said, and there had been no confirmed sightings of the children.

They wouldn’t say if they believed people connected to the property had helped Phillips, but maintained their view that “Tom Phillips has been assisted during the time his children have been missing”.

RNZ Tom Phillips and his three children have been missing since January 2022.

When Stuff visited the property where Phillips was supposedly spotted, a woman said no comment and asked this reporter to leave.

I travelled a few kilometres down the road to a friend of the ute’s owner, who the informant says was present when Phillips rode up on the quad bike last year.

The man was initially angry at being visited, but became chatty. He was evasive, playing word games and saying “I may or may not tell you what I know”.

How could someone like Phillips just disappear? “It’s easy in New Zealand. The justice system is shit, the court system is shit, the police are shit, the media is shit. That’s the facts of it.”

How did he know Phillips? “I’ve met him through friends, he’s actually a pretty good guy, he’s not a bad fella,” he said. He spoke in derogatory terms about the children’s mother.

Did he see Phillips at his friend’s property? “You need to tell me what you know first.”

Again, has he seen Phillips? “I don’t know. I haven’t seen him for quite a few years. Last time I seen him, shit, Maverick would have been about two. So yeah, I can’t say if I have or haven’t seen him in the last few years.”

What about the children?

“I wouldn’t know if I’ve seen them, they grow up so fast, kids these days, you wouldn’t even know if you’d seen them.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police recovered the stolen ute Thomas Phillips was seen driving from Marokopa Rd.

Had he seen someone who could have been Phillips? “I don’t know.”

He added: “It’s like a good game of hide-and-go-seek. He’s f...... good at it, never ever play hide-and-go- seek with him because you’ll give up, and he won’t come out. It would be a bloody good movie.”

After I left the property, a vehicle overtook me at speed and then slowed down, while another vehicle came up from behind, boxing me in and forcing me to pull over.

Two men approached my car, one the owner of the stolen ute. He was furious that I’d visited his property, “snooping around” and “causing havoc”.

“You’re in the wrong f...... place for this, man. You want to come and harass us out here, on my own turf?

“You don’t know the story, you don’t know shit, mate. You’re trying to create whatever story you f...... want, trying to get the truth out of us, but you gain respect to get respect.

“Same thing with the f...... pigshits [police] you know, they wanna come round my place, mate they dont f...... come round here, you’ve gotta gain it [respect] to get it.”

When I asked him if he’d been helping Phillips, he tried to open the car door, saying, “I’m gonna f... you up mate.”

He finally calmed down, letting me leave.

He fired a parting shot: “You’re f...... lucky we’re letting you out of here, c... You want the truth about the whole f..... scenario, mate, you’d better be on your game, ‘cos you’re pushing shit uphill now.”