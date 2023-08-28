Newsable: How to catch an art thief

Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. The British Museum said a member of staff has been dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

The movies, as a rule, make art heists look pretty resource-intense.

You need a helicopter, an elaborate harness, a large supporting cast of hired goons, the severed thumb of some executive to bypass the security sensor. Honestly, who has the time?

The thing is, in real life many art thefts are actually much more low-key than you’d think - and this was shoved into the spotlight recently with the revelation that the famed British Museum had lost some 2000 items, thought to have been stolen by a senior staff member.

Lawyer and founder of Art Recovery International, Christopher Marinello - who says he’s recovered more than $600 million worth of stolen art - tells Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable that staff members stealing from museums isn’t unheard of.

“I worked on a case very similar to this about 10 years ago, where a gentleman named Anders Burius was a curator for the Swedish Museum.

“He ended up pilfering a great deal of items, taking them home, selling them to purchase Armani suits and cars, had a great lifestyle. And he was stealing things from small museums all over Sweden, and the Swedish Library.

“These objects are appearing in the marketplace to this day. I've recovered a number of them. So, we could see that people who do this are trying mostly to cash out or embarrass their employer, or there's something that has mentally gone wrong.”

There are lots of films and books which use a stolen work of art as a plot-point: the difficulty from many of the fictional criminals’ points-of-view is: once you’ve stolen the item, how do you get rid of it? It’s pretty conspicuous, after all, if you’re trying to hawk the Mona Lisa at a flea market in Paris.

But Marinello says museums and libraries have huge collections, with many items in storage, and not all stolen artefacts are immediately recognisable.

“Here, in the British Museum, these were not top-shelf objects [like] the Parthenon Marbles or the Rosetta Stone.

“These were items that were kept in the storerooms, that were used for research and study. Some may not even have been catalogued at all, which is a problem in itself.

“So I guess whoever did this thought that they could sell them under the radar. It appears that they've succeeded.”

There are various motivations for art thefts, Marinello says: many people are just looking to get rich quickly. Others are motivated by more ‘noble’ reasons - one famous case being the Mona Lisa, which was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian nationalist who felt the painting belonged in Italy (the homeland of Leonardo Da Vinci).

But Marinello has little sympathy for those sorts of arguments.

“Thievery is thievery,” he says.

“If you believe that something isn't properly in a museum, or was looted or stolen, I can't just go there and yank it out and take it out. There's procedures, legal procedures or diplomatic procedures in place to deal with this issue.”

Authorities have begun to recover some of the items stolen from the British Museum, but Marinello says a bit more openness from the institution could help speed things up.

“Have a press conference immediately, explain to the British public and the world what has transpired, how you're going to recover these objects, how this is not going to happen again, and the status of the investigation, and publish a list of what's been stolen.

“There's that real arrogance here in not doing this, and it's to the detriment of the British people.”

