Newsable: Why people are given home detention

Is there specific criteria a person has to meet in order to get home detention?

Crime and justice is a hot-button issue in New Zealand at the moment, with home detention garnering quite the bit of attention.

Theoretically, it’s a useful sentence for people whose crime is too serious for a fine, but perhaps not serious enough for jail time.

However, there are questions over whether or not we’re striking the right balance - the man accused of killing two people in Auckland’s CBD last month was on home detention for domestic violence, and official figures suggest more offenders are breaching home detention orders compared to five years ago.

Newsable speaks with Chris Macklin this morning, a barrister and convenor of the Law Society’s criminal law committee, to find out how and why home detention sentences are handed out.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

How does home detention fit into sentencing options? Are there criteria, for example, an offender has to meet?

Home detention is second only to imprisonment - the main criteria is that the court, or judge, would have to be looking at a sentence of two years or less before [home detention] is even considered.

So that means, when all the factors are laid out on the table the court might be starting at imprisonment but if it gets down as low as two years or less, it can then consider home detention.

There’s obviously technical criteria in terms of the suitability of the address, and we look at the history of the defendants and things like that.

Are there limitations on what you can and can’t do while on home detention? How does it work?

The starting point is 24/7 at home. The trick is in the name - home detention. You wear an electronic bracelet, or anklet, and you have a responsibility to keep that charged and be within the defined zone of your home at all times.

Then, bolted on to that starting position, there’ll be approved absences for things like going to the doctor. Some people will get excursions for work, [or] there might be a program you’re mandated that you have to do, and if that’s away from your home, then you'll get an approved absence for that. But any absences are going to be strictly confined in the sense that they have a purpose, have to be approved, and they have a time frame that has to be approved - and you have to go straight there and straight back.

Some things will look a bit open-ended. So some people's rehabilitation might include some. sports programs or gym work or something. So there might be a couple of hours away, which would be more open-ended than usual. But in my experience, usually it's quite restrictive.

Do you think we’re getting the balance right?

It’s a difficult one. I think the framework is there to get the balance right, but I worry that the resourcing isn’t appropriately provided either at the prison end or the home detention end.

I think what we really need to start having a more mature conversation about in the media, and generally, is criminal justice. Because there's this idea that there’s this subset of people that are readily identifiable by the decisions they make as criminals, who need to be locked up and kept away. And that's just not the reality on the ground.

There's absolutely no doubt there's some evil people out there. There's some people whose moral compasses are so corrupted that they need to be kept away for people's safety and security. But there's a vast quantity of people who have made some horrendous decisions or been caught in the wrong place at the wrong time and shades of grey all the way in between there. And so this idea that you can categorise something as “serious” and then say that person goes to jail is actually a very difficult one to tease out.

