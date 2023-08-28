Youth who avoided jail for violent attack on 78-year-old faces new charges

The teen appeared before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Youth Court at Napier in May. (File photo)

A teen who avoided jail for the brutal beating of a 78-year-old man is back before the courts charged with aggravated robbery.

It hasn’t been three months since Judge Bridget Mackintosh addressed the teen in the Napier District Court, telling him there were “some kernels of hope” that he and his co-offender would go on to become “much, much better people”.

Media are only permitted to report on Youth Court matters with a judge’s approval. It was granted to Stuff on that occasion.

The youth and his older co-offender had violently assaulted the elderly man in his home and left him for dead in January 2022.

“They hit me in the teeth ... There was blood everywhere... They just laughed,” the victim would later say in court.

The younger youth admitted charges of common assault, aggravated burglary, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the second day of a three-day trial late last year. The other was found guilty of the latter two charges by Judge Mackintosh.

Their identities are suppressed as they appeared in the Youth Court. Neither had any previous convictions.

The 78-year-old victim was attacked with a hammer and a crowbar in his Napier home.

The Crown wanted the matter transferred from the Youth Court to the District Court, so the youths could be sentenced as adults and jailed.

Judge Mackintosh chose instead to deal with the matter in the Youth Court.

“I do not see a future for us as a community that I like to look on if both these young men are sent to the district court and sentenced to imprisonment,” she said.

The lawyer for the younger offender said he had shown the victim, social workers and his own family that he could obey rules and remain in the community, and that he had had matured greatly since the offending in which time he had served five months in a youth facility and 11 months on electronic bail without breach.

Judge Mackintosh said a prison sentence was a realistic outcome whenever someone offended the way the youths had, but she had to also consider Youth Court principles, particularly the need to keep young people in the community provided the community’s safety was not at risk.

She ordered the older offender to attend drug and alcohol counselling, to make an emotional harm reparation payment of $2000 to the victim’s family, and complete 200 hours community work.

The younger offender was ordered to complete supervision for 12 months.

Earlier this month he appeared in the Youth Court at the Hutt Valley Court on one charge of aggravated robbery, two charges of shoplifting and one charge of resisting arrest.

He is due to make a further appearance later this month.