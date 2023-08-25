Teen arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at Auckland home

A 16-year-old will appear in Waitākere Youth Court on August 29, charged with arson.

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Te Atatū South home.

On August 6, at around 2.30am a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the master bedroom window of a house on Cron Avenue.

A couple was inside asleep in bed when the room was engulfed in flames.

“One person received burns to their face, and both occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns to their bodies,” said detective sergeant Murray Free.

“The house was extensively damaged by fire and the couple were forced to move out of their home.”

This week police searched a home and arrested a 16-year-old.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims, and a completely unprovoked attack, which will have a financial impact on these victims.

“I want to reassure the community that we are committed to making sure people are held accountable for their actions,” Free said.