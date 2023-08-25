House searched in Auckland for 'dangerous' man wanted in connection with CBD murder

Police are looking for Dariush Talagi, 24, and Tiari Boon-Harris, 23, in relation to a fatal shooting on Auckland's Queen St.

An Auckland house has been searched, and a gun was found as police continue to look for a “dangerous” man in relation to a fatal shooting.

Three weeks ago, police were called to a fight on the corner of Fort St and Queen St shortly before midnight.

Dariush Talagi, 24, has a warrant to arrest for murder for the August 3 incident, police said.

Police said they believe other people are helping Talagi evade arrest, one of whom they have now named as 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris.

As part of the investigation, dubbed Operation Alto, the armed offenders squad searched a home in Mt Wellington on Friday morning in the hopes of finding Talagi.

Police believed he may be at the address, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said, but he couldn’t be found, and the investigation would continue.

Bolton said police did find a gun, ammunition and cannabis at the property.

A 24-year-old man at the house was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

He would appear in Auckland District Court next week.

Police previously said that during the incident in Auckland, a person pulled out a gun and fired at least four shots, hitting two people, before fleeing the scene on a Lime scooter.

One of the injured, 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki, later died in hospital, prompting a homicide investigation to be launched.

Tuuholoaki’s has been remembered by friends as an “an old soul trapped in a young body”.

Supplied Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot in Auckland CBD.

Police were still seeking information of the whereabouts of Boon-Harris, who is believed to be with Talagi, Bolton said.

“I would like to acknowledge those who have provided us information to date.

My message remains that anyone with information should contact us, even if that is anonymously.

“It is a criminal offence to be an accessory after the fact for murder, and you could be liable for prosecution.”

Anyone who sees Talagi was advised to call 111.

Anyone with information can share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information could also be provided through calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing file number 230804/3399.