Driver allegedly on drugs when he caused fatal crash in Canterbury

Graham Rouse of Christchurch and Hanmer Springs died after a fatal car crash on SH7 on February 24, 2023.

A crash that caused the death of a popular Hanmer Springs resident was alleged to have been caused by a man under the influence of drugs.

Aaron Carter, 49, of Napier, appeared in Hastings District Court on Monday to face charges in relation to the death of 76-year-old Graham Rouse on State Highway 7 on February 24.

Carter allegedly crashed into the car containing Graham Rouse and his wife Janine Rouse near the intersection of Leslie Hills Rd.

Graham Rouse died at the scene. Janine Rouse suffered critical injuries.

Carter, who appeared before a court registrar, also faces charges of causing injury while driving a vehicle under the influence of controlled drugs, driving without an appropriate driver licence, driving an unlicensed car, possession of three bags of methamphetamine with a weight of 1.45grams, possession of a methamphetamine pipe, possession of 89 Temazepam 10mg tablets, possession of three grams of cannabis plant, and possession of one Oxycodone tablet.

Supplied A traffic jam after the fatal crash near the Hanmer Springs on February 24. (File photo)

He is also charged with offering to sell 100 Temazepam tablets in Christchurch on the day before the crash.

Temazepam is a sleeping pill used on a short-term basis to treat insomnia.

Carter was remanded on bail with numerous conditions and was to make his next appearance in Christchurch District Court on September 12.

He was forbidden from driving, must not apply for travel documentation or attempt to leave New Zealand, and must not possess or consume non-proscribed drugs or psychoactive substances.

Graham Rouse was a much-loved community member of Hanmer Springs, which he and Janine Grouse had made their home after moving from Christchurch a few years ago.

He was a father of three, step-father to three, and “poppa” to six grandchildren.