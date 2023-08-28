Collecting child sexual abuse images makes you an abuser, survivor advocate says

Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of Help, says vulnerable people should be placed in safe housing.

Kathryn McPhilips is a clinical psychologist and the executive director of HELP Auckland, an organisation that advocates for the survivors of sexual abuse.

We need to find better ways of responding to the kind of sexual offending that Lawrence Peter Stephens has just been sentenced for.

The charges against him covered possession of 218 images of children and animals being sexually abused. 140 of these were considered to be of the most serious category as they showed children being subjected to penetrative sex.

As Judge Kevin Glubb pointed out, “this is not victimless offending, it is actual children being brutalised in the most horrendous way”.

But a sentence of two years and four months for 140 images of children being subjected to penetrative sex? This doesn’t add up.

The sexual abuse of children is a heinous act as it causes so much harm to the hearts, minds and spirits of the children that it is done to. Most children subjected to this kind of abuse will have serious life-long impacts to grapple with.

In this situation, 140 of them... according to the news report, because Mr Stephens wasn’t dealing well with stress at work.

You might be excusing him, thinking that it wasn’t actually him who perpetrated the abuse, that he just used the images created of the abuse that others had directly perpetrated.

I liken this scenario to the bank getaway driver who drives the gunmen to the bank, knowing they have loaded guns – and who drives them away from the bank, knowing they shot and killed a teller. The getaway driver is just as culpable of murder as the man who pulled the trigger as he knew what was going to happen but did not tell police.

In Lawrence’s case, he knew the children had been sexually abused because he had the very evidence in his collection.

When I think about people using images of child sexual abuse for sexual gratification, a similar culpability should exist. Not only did Stephens fail to bring these images to the attention of police and help bring the perpetrators to justice, he added his own fuel to this pipeline of sexual abuse of children.

In New Zealand, being charged as a party to a crime requires that someone is first held accountable for that crime.

The international use of the images of children being sexually abused would make that standard difficult in these situations, but it should not be required.

Images of children being harmed leave no doubt that crime has occurred. Alongside strengthening accountability for the abuse of children, we also need to be preventing it in every way we can.

If you have thoughts of sexually abusing children, please act against these thoughts by seeking assistance from your local treatment service – in northern New Zealand Korowai Tumanako or SAFE Network; in Wellington and surrounding areas: Wellstop; In the South Island STOP.

Where to get help for sexual violence:

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843.

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.