Auckland bicycle getaway fails after car theft thwarted

A 38-year-old man will appear in the Papakura District Court on Monday charged with burglary after he allegedly broke into a house to steal keys to a car outside, after being told no, he made his grand escape by bike – he was caught by police soon after.

A police spokesperson said the alleged offender broke into the victim’s house and demanded the keys to her car.

She refused, and instead he fled on his bike that he used as a mode of transportation on his failed robbery attempt. A short time later, police found the man nearby.

“Initially he attempted to evade Police but was swiftly apprehended," Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said.

“Quick work from our staff has resulted in this offender being held accountable.”