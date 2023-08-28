Teens charged with aggravated robbery of Palmerston North tavern

Police have charged two young men with the robbery of The Willow Park Tavern.

Two teens have been charged with the aggravated robbery of a tavern in Palmerston North.

The Willow Park Tavern on Tremaine Ave was targeted about 10.20pm on Friday by three males who allegedly presented a firearm and demanded cash.

A police spokesperson said on Monday two teens had been charged with possession of a firearm, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery.

An 18-year-old appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday morning, and was due to reappear in Palmerston North in September.

His 17-year-old co-accused was seen in the Palmerston North Youth Court, but a reappearance date was yet to be set.

“[A] third person involved has not been located at this stage and inquiries remain ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

The two teens had been under hospital guard since early Saturday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a parked car.

Police had spotted the vehicle about 2.30am on College St and signalled for it stop, but it immediately fled.

Police said two people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they were under armed guard.

Another occupant of the car fled the scene.

Items believed to be connected to the robbery were located in the vehicle.

A person who answered the phone at the tavern said they “were not interested in having any comment” and declined to speak to Stuff.