Dilworth's former assistant principal gets extra jail time for more sexual abuse

Former Dilworth School assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson has been sentenced for sexually abusing boys in his care for the third time.

Dilworth’s former assistant principal has had time added to his prison sentence after admitting he sexually abused more boys on Scout trips, school camps and in the school’s sick bay.

Ian Robert Wilson appeared by audio-visual link from prison at the Auckland District Court on Monday where Judge Belinda Sellars added a year and 11 months to his sentence, bringing his total sentence to five-and-a-half years.

It is the third time the 71-year-old has been sentenced for sexual abuse that took place at Dilworth between the 1970s and 1990s. He was already serving a sentence of three years and seven months for sexually abusing five boys.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted 19 charges, including 11 of indecency on boys, two of indecently assaulting a boy and six charges of doing an indecent act on a boy.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ian Robert Wilson sexually abused boys in his care and remained at the school until the first survivor approached police in the 90s.

On Monday, one of Wilson’s survivors reminded the court that this was not necessarily the end, and he had a message for other survivors.

“The most important thing is: if you have the strength, come forward.”

He then turned his attention to Wilson. “I hope you can remember me, I hope the face is familiar...

“We were children, and we were put into your care. What did you do? You know what you did.”

He spoke of the effects of Wilson’s sexual abuse on his relationships and ability to trust, as did others who had their statements read by Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry.

“When people are nice and do good things, I wonder what their motives are,” one said.

One spoke of being abused nearly five decades ago and said the emotional harm would remain with him.

“You manipulated the management structure which appeared to have no oversight,” he said.

“I suggest you pray to your god for forgiveness. The same one that you so readily quoted to suit your wants, because my 11-year-old self cannot forgive you.”

In sentencing, Judge Sellars acknowledged Wilson’s poor health, his remorse and his willingness to attend the Dilworth independent inquiry.

Wilson was a history teacher and is fluent in te reo Māori. He was also a housemaster and a Scout leader and would regularly take boys away on Scouting trips.

Court documents released to Stuff show Wilson also attended “Group Life Lab” camps, organised by the school’s former reverend Ross Douglas Browne.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Dilworth chaplain and Scout leader Ross Browne outside the Auckland District Court in 2020

“The boys chosen to attend were usually the most vulnerable, based on their adverse life experiences,” the agreed summary of facts stated.

Both Brown and Wilson used the camps to sexually abuse boys.

Wilson’s offending stretches back to the beginning of his career when he was a house tutor. He would take boys on trips to his family’s property at Dargaville. Wilson sexually abused one of the boys on this trip.

He also abused boys on Scout camps and weekends away from the boarding school.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ian Robert Wilson at an appearance at the Auckland District Court in 2021.

Other offending took place at his home, on Dilworth School grounds and in the boarding school dormitory when he was a housemaster.

The court documents show Wilson sexually abused one boy who he found in the school’s sick bay where Wilson’s wife worked as a nurse.

Wilson was first convicted in 1997. He was fined $3500.

But his name and connection to Dilworth were suppressed by a District Court judge.

Armed with a glowing reference from former Dilworth headmaster Murray Wilton, Wilson was able to later land a job with the Manukau Institute of Technology, where he continued to teach young people.

But two decades later, the police investigation into sexual offending at Dilworth uncovered further offending by Wilson.

In 2021, Wilson admitted sexually abusing five boys in his care.

Supplied Dilworth survivor Neil Harding was at the Auckland District Court where Ian Robert Wilson was sentenced for a third lot of offending.

One of the survivors of his offending, Neil Harding, has taken the rare step of revoking his statutory name suppression.

At Wilson’s sentencing in March 2021, Harding looked Wilson in the eye, telling the sex offender: “Did you not consider I’d grow up and remember your actions?

“Do you remember me or was I just one of many?”

Two years later, at his first appearance before the Parole Board, Wilson faced a barrage of questions from board members, who asked if there were further complainants to come forward.

There was a lengthy pause and an exhale of breath before Wilson answered: “Well, not that I’m aware of.”

But there were.

Those five men came forward and told police of Wilson’s sexual abuse.