Meth-dealing Mongrel Mob boss sentenced to 10 years jail

Mark Griffiths is sentenced in the High Court in Hamilton on Monday.

The former second-in-command of the Waikato’s self-proclaimed “anti-drug” gang still has the support of his old boss, as he begins what could be a lengthy jail term for extensive drug dealing.

Mark Anthony Griffiths, 53, appeared in the High Court in Hamilton on Monday afternoon, where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He has to serve five years of that sentence before he can be considered for parole.

It is a sentencing that has been a long time coming. He was arrested in November 2020, and it was not until October last year when he pleaded guilty to charges of importing, possessing and supplying methamphetamine and possessing and supplying Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), commonly known as the “date rape” drug.

While “Griff” was second-in-charge of the Mongrel Mob Waikato Kingdom chapter - as the agreed Crown summary of facts on his case identifies - the gang had sought to distance itself from his what it has declared to be extra-curricular activities.

Despite that, gang president Sonny Fatu was in court on Monday to support his former right-hand man.

“He has owned it. He has taken it on the chin,” Fatu said outside court, once the sentencing had been completed. “I’m happy for the outcome for him.”

Was there any way for Griffiths back into the gang which has publicly and repetitively disavowed dealing in drugs?

“It has to be assessed. [The relationship is] based on friendship now.”

The gang had previously been outspoken about its attempts to change the “gangs are bad” narrative.

In recent years they employed a public relations practitioner, established an all-women chapter, delivered food to people during the Covid-19 lockdown, and stood guard at a mosque in Hamilton following the 2019 mosque attacks.

But all of those gestures now appear to have been undermined by Griffiths, who led “a highly organised and lucrative criminal enterprise involving the large-scale distribution” of meth and GBL.

A core member of this network was his own partner, Sharon Marfell, 49, who in September last year was jailed for seven years on similar charges. Other members of the cohort were based in Auckland and Wellington.

According to the summary, Marfell “was engaged in a prolific supply of methamphetamine on a regular basis, providing it to other members of the group for on-supply and selling it to her regular customers in amounts of at least one gram. She offered the drug for the non-negotiable price of $400 per gram. She was also heavily involved in the collection of drug debts owed to her and Griffiths.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Mongrel Mob Kingdom President Sonny Fatu speaking at a Mob event in 2018. The gang pubically disavowed drugs but it’s second in charge has been sentenced for meth dealing.

A forensic accountant for the New Zealand Police Asset Recovery team found that between January 1, 2017 to November 20, 2020 Griffiths and Marfell had access to “an unknown income source” of no less than $713,441.96.

The couple and the other members of their network – Phrasit Chanthawong, Mose Douglas Iakopo, Camille Doreen Keyte, Yoichi Martin Cole, John Maxwell Elliott, and John Griffiths – communicated via text using code words and phrases, such as “work” being used in place of “methamphetamine”.

The police began “live monitoring” of their communications in August 2020, and also managed to uncover some of their chats through “back-captured telecommunication text data”. The co-conspirators eventually switched some of their discussions to the encrypted messaging app Signal – but by then it was too late.

The importation charge related to 2.4 kilograms of meth hidden inside a package of printer toner cartridges that was shipped from the United States to an address in Hamilton.

The delivery, covertly arranged by Griffiths and Elliott, was sent to New Zealand via the courier company DHL from “Big Blue Supplies”. Unbeknown to the cohort, it was intercepted by Customs soon after its arrival in this country.

Things came to a head in November 2020 when police intercepts revealed Griffiths and Marfell were heading to Auckland to buy meth from their Auckland supplier, Chanthawong.

The couple were followed by the police from Chanthawong’s house to their home in Te Kowhai, where they attempted to stop them at a cordon. Griffiths hit the accelerator and drove through the cordon, and soon after threw a cardboard box out of the window of the car, before stopping further up the road.

But the throw was spotted by the police. Inside the box was 124.1 grams of methamphetamine, with a purity level of 78%.

The couple’s home was searched following their arrest. Nine 1 litre bottles full of GBL liquid were found there.