Man wielding toy gun arrested by police in early hours of the morning

Using an object that looks like a weapon in a threatening manner is illegal.

Police have arrested a man in the early hours of the morning in south Auckland who was wielding a toy gun in a threatening way.

Police were called out to an address in Manurewa close by to a busy intersection at about 1.30am.

A spokesperson for police said officers responded to a report of someone being threatened with what was thought to be a firearm.

“Upon police arrival, a toy gun was located,” they said.

Police did not respond to Stuff’s question about whether the toy was a realistic representation of a gun.

However, the man was arrested and charged with “possessing an offensive weapon”.

He will appear before the Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

While police continue to make enquiries, at this stage it appears that the man and the person who was allegedly being threatened were not known to each other, the spokesperson said.