'Feilding is awash with meth': Public meeting on crime hears concerns for gangs, dairy owners

Advocate Paul Patel speaks of the trouble victims of retail crime have navigating the justice system.

An advocate for dairy owners affected by ramraids and robberies says Aotearoa’s justice system is too focused on offenders and leaves victims feeling like they have no rights.

Paul Patel addressed a full house at a public meeting on crime at Newbury Hall outside Palmerston North on Monday evening.

More than 100 people attended the event hosted by National candidates Suze Redmayne and Ankit Bansall. The party’s spokesperson for law and order Mark Mitchell led the discussion.

Patel said he had been through several court cases with small business owners affected by retail crime – from start to finish – and found there were “flaws” in the process.

The victims were “hard-working, innocent people serving their communities” but offenders’ rights were given more weight during sentencing.

Warwick Smith/Stuff National's Mark Mitchell, centre, says crime is an issue across Aotearoa and he is shocked to see dairy owners using “access control”.

He said many of the offenders were young teens, so they had to attend family group conferences, which were a “waste of time”.

“There is no respect for the victims ... they are outnumbered. There might be three of us but 13 people for the perpetrator.

“Where is the rights for the victim?”

Mitchell said he spent the day visiting dairies and shop owners and was shocked to see some were using “access control” to stop people entering their store.

He said he was committed to making things better and if he was “lucky enough” to be elected, he would resign within 12 months if things did not improve.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Steve Allen says there are too many gangs in town.

There had been a “500%” increase in ramraids and aggravated robberies and people were going “to work every day fearful”.

“Shopkeepers here in Palmerston North are building cages around themselves.”

Mitchell also met with a joinery business that was having its cul-de-sac “ripped up”.

He spoke of an incident in May 2022 involving boy racers who were “urinating” and “trying to cut the brakes” on a police car after a female officer tried to disperse a car meeting on Makomako Rd.

“There is a huge loss of respect for frontline officers.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Former sergeant Wayne Cunningham says frontline officers are stretched thin.

Gangs in the city were also an issue but mayor Grant Smith was “taking a strong stance”, he said.

“I have to acknowledge your mayor ... he has put a gang patch ban on all council buildings.

“He is trying to send a clear message.”

Feilding resident Steve Allen said his town was “awash with meth” and there were too many gangs in the region.

He asked if Mitchell would consider the benefits of Sydney’s Raptor Squad, which targeted groups and individuals engaged in serious and organised crime.

Mitchell said Australia was “hard” on crime, and this showed through its effective use of tools such as non-consorting laws for gang members.

“This breaks gang members from the inside out ... it’s a very effective tool.”

SUPPLIED Gang tensions spill over into violence as a person is hit with a vehicle outside bar Castle 789 in Palmerston North.

Former police officer Wayne Cunningham said frontline officers were in need of more reinforcements.

He said a large majority of call-outs were for mental health incidents, which were time-consuming.

He said Napier currently had no cells, so anyone needing processing was taken to Hastings.

This put further pressure on officers when there were sometimes “one or two” covering the area.

“There are no cops there 24 hours a day ... the station is often closed.

“It’s bloody crazy.”

One audience member asked if he would set up a detention system like Christmas Island, but Mitchell said “asylum” was not something he was prepared to do.

Another man asked if carrying weapons to protect yourself was the answer, but Mitchell said this would only escalate the violence.

There was also discussion around a judge’s ability to discount sentences and grant name suppression.

Mitchell said they would cap any discounts at 40%, and a person’s status should not be a reason for granting suppression.