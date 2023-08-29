Mattress set on fire inside Mt Eden Prison custody unit, charges laid

The Auckland Custody Unit is located at Mt Eden Prison.

A 50-year-old Auckland man has been charged after a mattress was set on fire inside the Auckland Police Custody Unit in Mt Eden Prison.

Inspector Richard Sami, Auckland City’s district operations manager, said police charged the man after the small fire, which happened on Tuesday morning.

“Just after 6am, a man in police custody has lit a mattress on fire inside the observation cell he was inside.”

The man was found with a lighter and did not suffer any injuries.

Sami said there was minimal damage caused and the man was moved to another cell.

Court documents seen by Stuff show the man is now facing a charge of intentionally damaging by fire the property of the New Zealand Police, knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue.

“Police are reviewing the matter to better understand how this incident occurred,” Sami said.