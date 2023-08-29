Children suffering to feed the appetites of offenders, judge says

Teodorico Leyco appearing at the Auckland District Court after earlier admitting possessing images of children being sexually abused

A man who used multiple usernames and email addresses to collect and share videos of boys being raped by men has been jailed.

Teodorico Vasquez Leyco appeared at the Auckland District Court on Monday where he was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison after earlier pleading guilty to 16 charges of possessing, making and exporting child sexual abuse material.

Some of the charges are representative, meaning the offending happened on more than one occasion.

Through his lawyer, Leyco opposed Stuff’s application to take photographs of him in the dock, sighting a psychological report that suggested allowing his photo to be published would increase his risk of self-harm.

Stuff pointed out the irony that Leyco was in court for sharing and collecting images of children being degraded but was now telling the court he was too embarrassed to have his image published.

Judge Kathryn Maxwell agreed.

“The offending didn't involve any consideration of the privacy of the young people.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Leyco’s offending spanned five years and included sharing and collecting videos of boys being raped by men

Customs prosecutor Milan Djurich noted Leyco denied having a sexual attraction to young boys and maintained any “desires” could be self regulated.

“Both would weigh against any discount for his rehabilitation prospects," Djurich said.

Leyco’s lawyer Claire Farquhar offered Judge Maxwell an apology letter that Leyco had written, but Judge Maxwell did not read it.

“I’m not the one he needs to apologise to,” Judge Maxwell said.

The judge later expanded on this point, telling Leyco: “You don’t need to apologise to the Court, but rather, to those children who are the subject of your charges.”

Farquhar said her client was sorry for what he had done and had offered up his passwords to authorities, so his accounts could be shut down. She said Leyco would find prison hard, with little support in New Zealand and limited English.

In sentencing, Judge Maxwell said the vast majority of the videos and images were in the worst category. Leyco’s offending spanned five years and his downloading and sharing added to the demand for images of child sexual abuse.

The judge provided discounts for Leyco’s early guilty plea and the hardship he will suffer at serving a sentence in New Zealand, isolated from friends and family.

She also provided a small discount for his remorse but at the same time said Leyco had minimised his offending.

“You mentioned to the psychiatrist that you did not view the children depicted in the child sexual abuse material as being real people...

“I do wonder whether you’ve ever really considered the children who appeared on the other side of that lens, the effect on them of the abuse they suffered – and they no doubt continue to suffer – to feed the appetites of people such as yourself.”

Court documents released to Stuff show Leyco used multiple email addresses and online usernames to download videos of boys being raped by men.

He shared some of the videos on chat websites and social media platforms.

His offending only came to an end after New Zealand Customs received a cyber tipline report about Leyco and began investigating in July 2022.

When investigators raided his room at the Kiwi International Hotel on Auckland’s Queen St three months later they found three mobile phones in his room.

A forensic analysis of the devices revealed that at one time Leyco had accessed 399 images and videos of the worst kind that depicted children being sexually abused by adults.

Customs investigators also found Leyco had a copy of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

David White/Stuff Customs Operations Manager Stephen Waugh, left, and Chief Customs Officer Simon Peterson. (File pic)

Chief Customs Officer Simon Peterson told Stuff sharing images of children being sexually abused fuels the abuse of children across the world.

“So it’s critical that we identify and catch others like him.”

He said sharing the material in on the rise world-wide.

“But as the offenders become more sophisticated, so do we. Customs is committed to working alongside local and international law enforcement agencies to combat the exploitation of children, no matter where they are in the world,” Peterson said.