Rush-hour car chase ends in 18-year-old arrested with knives, cannabis

Police say it was "extremely lucky" no one was hurt after a young man who was fleeing police crashed a car twice during a rush-hour pursuit in Auckland.

An 18-year-old will appear in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Late on Monday afternoon, police had responded to a report from a member of the public “being chased” by a person in Rothesay Bay.

The incident was called in at 5.34pm, amid the city’s peak traffic commute.

Inspector Stefan Sagar said that a “vehicle of interest” in relation to the incident was subsequently found travelling south on nearby East Coast Rd. Police signalled for the driver to stop.

“The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” he said.

The Eagle helicopter arrived in the area and located the car speeding down the road towards Wairau Valley.

The driver crashed the car twice, on East Coast Rd and Forrest Hill Rd, before eventually coming to a stop on Cabello Place in Unsworth Heights.

“During a search of the vehicle, police have located a large knife in the footwell of the passenger's seat, another two knives in the boot, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia,” Sagar said.

“It’s extremely fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s actions.”