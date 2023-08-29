Former prisoner says guards 'turned blind eye' to his injuries, court hears

Rene Francis Thomas has denied the charges against him.

A former prisoner who is the alleged victim of nearly daily beatings by his cellmate has told a court the guards “turned a blind eye”.

Over the period of 230 days, the prosecution allege Rene Francis Thomas made his cellmate’s life “a living hell”, subjecting him to almost daily beatings and on one occasion he was strangled and raped. Thomas denies this.

Thomas and his cellmate were serving prison sentences at Auckland South Correctional Facility – also known as Wiri Prison in 2019.

The former prisoner, who was serving a sentence for sexual offending against girls, said the beatings and controlling behaviour began soon after he moved in with Thomas.

In those 230 days, the cellmate lost 30kg.

In a phone call played to the jury last week, Thomas tells his partner he eats “double meals” and his cellmate is “anorexic, getting like sick”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Rene Thomas is alleged to have repeatedly assaulted his cellmate in Wiri Prison. (File photo)

Not only was Thomas eating his meals, apart from leaving some vegetables, he was subjecting him to beatings, the cellmate said.

“I’d collect my meal and take it straight over to him as he told me to do that,” the cellmate told prosecutor Ned Fletcher.

Fletcher asked the complainant why he gave Thomas his meals.

“I didn’t want to get beaten up,” he replied.

Other prisoners noticed what was happening, but Fletcher asked what the prison guards did.

“I think most of them turned a blind eye to it,” the cellmate said.

The complainant told Fletcher he didn’t go to get medical attention for the injuries caused by the regular beatings, including a badly swollen ear, because he was too scared to get a further hiding.

He would also wear sunglasses and a hat to hide his injuries.

“A couple of the guys [other prisoners] noticed what’s happening and did come up and talk to me, but I just told them nothing is happening,” he said.

On October 2, 2019, the former prisoner was interviewed by a wing supervisor after a report Thomas had been assaulting him during lock up. He denied anything was happening.

“Mr Thomas told me not to say anything otherwise I’d get another hiding when we got locked up,” he said.

Fletcher also asked whether the guards were aware of the injuries.

”They were definitely aware of it. They just chose not to do anything about it.”

The former prisoner eventually had enough and in late November approached some new guards.

“I had enough of being treated the way I was getting treated, I was fearing for my own safety...I was scared he was going to end up taking my life,” the told the court.

He was moved into a different wing and eventually moved to another prison. It was while he was at the new prison after speaking with a mental health counsellor he decided to tell the police about Thomas.

The man now has constant headaches and is on medication, he told the court.

The trial before Justice Jane Anderson and a jury continues.