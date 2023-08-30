Two men charged with organising fights between children inside Oranga Tamariki

Police are investigating after a video has surfaced of residents fighting at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence.

Two Oranga Tamariki staff members have appeared in court, charged with organising fights at a secure youth facility.

The men, aged in their 20s, appeared before a registrar at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday, charged with ill-treating a child.

Court documents allege the men were involved in “facilitating fights” between boys.

Both men were remanded on bail with interim name suppression.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the arrests were linked to a police investigation involving four Oranga Tamariki staff being stood down in July after a video involving children fighting emerged.

“As matters are before the court we are limited in further comment, however we cannot rule out further charges being laid as a result of the investigation.”

Stuff reported that police are investigating after a video surfaced of residents fighting at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence.

The video was made public after at least six rangatahi scaled the same facility on July 1, with five staying on the roof for more than 24 hours.

Stuff contacted Oranga Tamariki to ask what, if anything, has changed since the video came to light.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, and Orange Tamariki Chief Executive Chappie Te Kani announce that two instances of sexual misconduct have arisen in OT care.

A statement from Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said he would not comment.

Stuff previously reported Bush was undertaking a review of all residences and have asked for an update on the review. Oranga Tamariki said they would respond at a “later date”.

Staff employed by the state agency charged with caring for the nation’s most vulnerable children have been in the news recently.

Oranga Tamariki announced earlier this month they would be conducting another internal investigation after staff in a youth justice facility were found posting “concerning” comments comparing politicians to Nazis and celebrating violence against transgender people.

The staff were employed at an organisation called Tautoko Whānau Ora (TWO Ltd), which Oranga Tamariki contracts to work in Korowai Manaaki, a south Auckland youth justice facility that has faced a string of highly concerning incidents and reports.

Stuff reported last week that allegations have emerged of an assault of a pre-teen boy at one of its Hawke’s Bay group homes.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this month. It involved two children and was filmed by a third.

The victim’s stepfather told Stuff his step-son – who has been staying at the group home for about two months – was confronted by two older teens staying at the home who locked him in a room, forced him to get on his knees and then kicked him and punched him in the head.