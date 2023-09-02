Ramraiding teen subject of rare court battle over what to do with him

The Cosmic vape shop in Napier was one of several stores ram-raided by the teen and his co-offenders. (File photo)

A 14-year-old involved in a swathe of ramraids, burglaries and police pursuits was not made subject to a full custody order despite police requests, because Oranga Tamariki didn’t think it was needed.

Matters concerning the teen and his offending were outlined in what a judge called an “extremely rare situation” in a Family Court hearing in Napier this week.

In January, police became concerned at the high level of serious offending carried out by the teen thatput himself and others at risk. Police asked Oranga Tamariki to make him the subject of a custody order.

When Oranga Tamariki declined to do so, police made an application to the Family Court for an order which would see the teen placed in the custody of Oranga Tamariki.

By that stage the teen had been involved in 30 offences, including car thefts, burglaries, ramraids on stores including Michael Hill Jewellery, Two Degrees and Spark, a vape shop, the King of Swords store in Napier and driving a stolen car across school grounds causing significant damage and police pursuits.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The King of Swords in Napier was ram-raided twice in January. (File photo)

Interim custody orders, usually the subject of applications made by Oranga Tamariki, start a process involving the Ministry, the teen and their whānau when there are immediate concerns for their safety and wellbeing. The interim orders are put in place until it’s decided whether a full custody order is required.

The interim orders were granted and a lawyer for the teen was appointed by the court.

That lawyer, Sara Fisher, became increasingly concerned about the teen’s living environment, which involved drug use and family violence, and took the unusual step of applying for what is known as a Section 101 custody order. This order would put the teen in the day-to-day care of Oranga Tamariki, and require a formal plan to address care and protection concerns.

Fisher’s application was supported by police.

But Oranga Tamariki opposed her application, saying the order wasn’t necessary.

Another lawyer appointed to the case by the court wrote a report also supporting the need for an order.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The teen was involved in two police pursuits. (File photo)

In April, the teen was involved in further offending, involving ramraids at the BP service station in Clive, a Stirling Sports store and a dairy.

A two-day hearing into Fisher’s application was set for late August.

But on August 1, Oranga Tamariki changed its position and said it would consent to a full custody order being made.

The Family Court hearing, before Judge Peter Callinicos on Wednesday, was a formal proof hearing that was required as the teen’s parents hadn’t provided statements.

Lawyer for Oranga Tamariki, Stormie Waapu, said the organisation had not consented to custody orders earlier because “it was a very evolving, changing situation for [the teen]”.

“We were trying to work with the family, trying to empower [the teen’s] family to be able to make decisions for him and engage them in the process,” she said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan have detailed a new law that could see ram raiders imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Waapu said Oranga Tamariki had also been considering the teen’s wellbeing and the obligations of Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, which required the organisation to abide by the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Judge Callinicos said it should have been self-evident to the Ministry that the nature of the concerns raised about the teen meant an order should have been considered at an earlier stage.

He said police had had to take the “extremely rare step of actually stepping in to make the application because Oranga Tamariki had failed to do so seven months ago”.

Stuff A formal proof hearing was held in the Family Court at Napier on Wednesday. (File photo)

Callinicos said there had been signs for concern about the teen’s home situation for some time, and noted that the offending had been “serious and prolific” and occurred at all hours of the night, showing that the care and protection concerns were “well entrenched”.

He said he didn’t accept the position Waapu had put forward.

The case involved “a high level of dysfunction within [the teen’s] life situation leading him to be disengaged from education, not responding to any rules or boundaries around him and causing him to be engaged in offending at a prolific rate and virtually unrestrained by virtue of his age,” he said.

Police estimated the teen’s offending to have cost his victims an estimated $100,000, the judge said.

He granted the application for the custody order, with a requirement that the teen was not placed with whānau unless by order of the court, and required the teen’s care plan to be reviewed within six months.

Oranga Tamariki has been approached for comment.