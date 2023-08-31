Mother speaks of forlorn bid to get mental health help for son before he killed man

The mother of an acutely mentally-ill man who killed his flatmate has spoken of the desperate and forlorn attempts she and her son’s victim made in the days prior to the tragic event.

Paula McGregor’s son Timothy Buchanan killed his flatmate Colin Blithe, 68, in Napier earlier this year.

Buchanan, 34 was found not guilty by reason of insanity and in the High Court at Napier this week was ordered to be detained in hospital as a special patient under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992.

McGregor was in court to hear the victim impact statements read by members of Blithe’s family and could see her son, who has schizophrenia, on a video screen as he watched events from a mental health facility in Porirua.

Buchanan killed Blithe on the evening of January 14.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Timothy Buchanan in 2009. (File photo)

In the days prior to Blithe’s death, McGregor had become concerned about her son as she hadn’t heard from him in a while.

“I contacted management at the building where Timothy stayed and was given Colin’s phone number. I called Colin to see how he was doing as he wasn’t returning texts or answering phone calls,” she said.

McGregor and Blithe made a plan to meet at the flat on January 11.

McGregor also contacted the Hawke’s Bay mental health service and arranged for a member of the team to meet them at the flat too.

“Timothy was not in a good way. Anyone could see Timothy clearly needed help and needed to be removed from the premises. Colin said Timothy had not left the premises for days and he and other tenants were obviously concerned,” she said.

Caron Copek/Stuff Blithe was found dead in a flat he shared with Buchanan and others in central Napier. (File photo)

“The response from the mental health worker was that my son seemed to be fine. I expressed that my son needed to be taken out of there as he needed help. Unfortunately, no matter what I had to say the mental health worker was not willing to have Timothy removed.”

The mental health worker did, however, contact a psychiatrist on the team, who visited Timothy on January 13.

“Unfortunately the doctor was not prepared to have Timothy removed, even after what she was told. She had the power and proof to remove my son from the premises but did not act on it,” McGregor said.

“She said she could not just remove him and that she needed a plan. This was despite that fact that he was clearly not taking his medication. She actually didn’t seem too concerned about the situation,” she said.

“He was a danger to himself and everyone in that building,” she said.

A text message McGregor received from the support worker after the doctor’s visit stated that “there were some grounds to recall him, but the inpatient services are full so no beds, and we wish to allow some movement today or over the weekend before he is recalled. However, if he becomes reactive in public again over the weekend he will be responded to. We do not feel this is the case currently. His doctor feels this is the best response having seen him”.

McGregor said the doctor’s assessment of her son was “grossly inadequate”, and the risk he posed to himself or others meant a bed should have been found, and failing that, some other sort of intervention should have occurred.

“I would like to see the mental health service also held accountable for not acting when obviously Colin and myself were concerned for Timothy,” she said.

Timothy had been under the care of the mental health system for many years, having been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. In 2009, he became subject to a community treatment order. That order became indefinite in 2014.

“My family and I are also victims. As the mother of Timothy, I am deeply saddened about what occurred on that day in January. I can’t change that. I wish I could. I am not looking for sympathy or trying to make excuses. I am just stating facts as I see it,” she said.

“I believe both Colin and Timothy and ultimately both sets of families were let down by New Zealand’s mental health system,” McGregor said.

McGregor also said it was disappointing that no members of the mental health team had been present at the depositions hearing.

“I’d have thought that was the right thing to do,” she said.

Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay general manager, mental health and addictions group, David Warrington, said the organisation was unable to comment on individual cases, but confirmed that an independent review into this case was underway.