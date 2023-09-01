Lawyer says media want to name his client because he's 'white and rich'

The Auckland District Court where a hearing is taking place into a fund manager charged with bashing his neighbour.

The lawyer for an investment manager accused of bashing his neighbour says his client could lose his job if he’s named and the media are only following the story because the man at the centre of it is “white and rich”.

The man, aged in his 40s, has denied charges of wounding with intent to injure and burglary and has elected to face a jury trial.

He has interim name suppression and wants to keep his name secret until the end of his trial.

On Friday, his lawyer John Munro told the Auckland District Court his client had a “very specialised job” and enjoyed a good reputation.

He pointed to affidavits from the fund manager’s head of human resources and an industry-insider that said the man could lose his job if he is named.

“He could be damaged to the point of no return,” Munro said.

Munro questioned why the media wanted to put his client’s name in the public domain.

“It’s sought to be put there because he’s white and rich, that’s the reality, that’s why the media want to put him out there.”

He said his client had no means of publicising his defence to the charges before trial.

“The type of media reporting shouldn’t be tolerated at this point for this type of person.”

Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett said any response from the man’s employer could be seen as a company responding to one of its employees being charged with serious criminal offending.

Teppett said media reporting had not infringed on fair trial rights and violent offending was routinely reported by the media because it was in the public interest.

Lawyer Robert Stewart represented the media and said everyone before the courts risked losing their jobs.

“Whether they’re ‘white and rich’ and in a good occupation or brown and poor and a labourer – they’re still going to suffer a loss to their reputation.”

Stewart said the affidavits supporting the man forecast the “ordinary consequences” of being charged.

“This is not a particularly special case.”

Judge Anna Skellern has reserved her decision.

Meanwhile, the man has been remanded on bail and is due to face a jury trial in March next year. Eight witnesses for the police are expected to give evidence.

Stuff has talked to two people in the neighbourhood who say the accused man has been involved in a long-running dispute with neighbours.

The two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the alleged attack happened on Good Friday.

They said the injured man, aged in his 60s has been left with an injury to his eye that has required surgery.