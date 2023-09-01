Man in custody after student indecently assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

The student was allegedly assaulted on her way to the train station, after a shift at Middlemore Hospital

A man has been taken into custody after the alleged indecent assault of a midwifery student outside an Auckland hospital.

Counties Manukau Police had previously been searching for a man they wanted to speak to in relation to the incident and had urged anyone who might know him to get in contact with them.

They believe he could help them with an investigation into an alleged indecent assault outside Middlemore Hospital on August 14.

On Friday morning, police confirmed the man had been located and taken into custody “without incident”.

“We thank those members of the public who provided information.”

Previously, Te Whatu Ora chief people and communications officer Andrew Slater said the incident happened while the woman was walking towards the Middlemore train station at the end of her shift.

“Thankfully, we understand she wasn’t injured, is doing as well as possible in the circumstances, and we’re providing her with the support she needs,” Slater said.

“We’re obviously upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff – no one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work.

Tania Fleming​, head of the midwifery department, said staff were distressed to hear about the assault on the Auckland University of Technology student who had been on a clinical placement at the time.

AUT’s Midwifery Department met with students after the alleged assault to discuss safety.

“In such difficult circumstances our priority is, and remains, the wellbeing of the student and all others on placements.”

Caroline Conroy​ co-leader of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service said was "really concerned" following the alleged assault.

She said people should be able to move to and from work safely within the hospital grounds especially when the staff carparks are at a distance from the main hospital buildings.

“Staff at Middlemore have to cross the railway bridge to get to the other side of the hospital. This is a shared space and can pose a safety risk.”