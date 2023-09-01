Young Warkworth man jailed for exporting, distributing child sexual abuse material

The 20-year-old was arrested after being found with child sexual abuse material.

A 20-year-old Warkworth man has been jailed for 30 months after being found with a significant number of images and videos depicting some of the worst child sexual abuse imagery.

Simon Peterson, chief customs officer - child exploitation operations team, said Customs were notified by the National Center​ for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States about concerning files the man had uploaded.

Customs then began investigating and found the man had shared objectionable materials to other users on social media and messaging platforms.

He was arrested at his home in June 2022 and analysis of the man’s devices uncovered more child sexual abuse material.

Customs’ electronic forensic investigators also identified another cloud storage account linked to an email address used by the defendant, and executed a remote access search warrant.

Even more material was discovered, with more than half of it being the worst category of child sexual abuse, Customs said.

“Customs is committed to identifying individuals at the earliest opportunity to disrupt this type of offending,” Peterson said.

“Customs and our law enforcement partners in New Zealand and overseas are watching closely for people who view and share child sexual abuse materials. This sentence is a result of those partnerships and the dedication of our child abuse and electronic forensic investigators involved in this investigation.”

Earlier this week, Teodorico Vasquez Leyco was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison after earlier pleading guilty to 16 charges of possessing, making and exporting child sexual abuse material.

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately on 111.